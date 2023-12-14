Woman, 20, allegedly left placards outside Israel embassy in S’pore, police investigations ongoing

Police are investigating a 20-year-old woman after she allegedly placed placards at the entrance of the Embassy of Israel, according to The Straits Times (ST) on Dec. 13.

Ongoing investigations under Public Order Act

Police told ST that they had received a call on Dec. 11 at about 10:10pm about the alleged incident at Stevens Close, where the Israel embassy is located.

“A woman was spotted allegedly placing placards at the entrance of the embassy and taking pictures before subsequently leaving,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the woman had been identified.

Currently, the woman is assisting investigations under the Public Order Act, which regulates public assemblies and processions, according to the spokesperson.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What are people saying on social media?

A recent series of Instagram stories showing two placards in front of the Embassy of Israel, with messages referencing the Israel-Hamas war, have been circulating on various social media platforms including X and Reddit.

The placards read, "Free Palestine" and "Ceasefire – Cease all trade with Israel now!"

However, it is not confirmed if this Instagram user is the same person currently under police investigation, and if these same placards were the ones placed outside the Israeli Embassy.

“Currently sitting outside a security checkpoint outside the embassy,” the caption read in one of the Instagram stories.

No applications allowed to hold public events & assemblies related to Israel-Hamas war: SPF & NParks

On Oct. 18, the Singapore Police Force and the National Parks Board said in a joint statement that applications to hold public events and assemblies associated with the Israel-Hamas war would be rejected.

This is due to public safety and security concerns amid heightened tensions, the joint statement explained.

"Given the sensitivity of the topic and the volatility of the situation overseas, there is a real risk that such events could give rise to public disorder. As such, applications to hold such events will be turned down," read the statement.

The next day on Oct. 19, a man posted a photo on Instagram, which showed him holding up a sign making reference to the war at Speakers’ Corner at Hong Lim Park.

The police subsequently investigated.

S'pore's stance on the war: Ceasefire & 2-state solution

Singapore has expressed its long-standing commitment to a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Singapore voted in favour of two United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions on Oct. 27 and Dec. 13, calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.

UNGA resolutions are non-binding, unlike UNSC resolutions.

However, the Permanent Representative of Singapore to the UN Burhan Gafoor noted two "glaring and significant omissions" from the October resolution, which were:

Hamas' involvement in the large-scale and coordinated terror attacks on Oct. 7, which resulted in deaths and abductions.

Israel’s legitimate right to defend its citizens and territory, in compliance with international law.

Despite the omissions, Gafoor explained that Singapore supported the resolution as it was consistent with the nation's stance on advocating and defending international law, the UN Charter and the rules-based multilateral system.

Top image from Google Maps.