S'pore police: All applications for events & assemblies on Israel-Hamas war to be rejected

All applications to hold events and public assemblies in Singapore about the Israel-Hamas war will be turned down due to public safety and security concerns, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a joint news release on Oct. 18, 2023 morning.

Public safety and security concerns amidst heightened tensions

The statement is likely in response to several calls made by members of the public on social media to hold rallies about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

SPF said the police are aware of events and public assemblies being organised in relation to the Israel-Hamas war, and NParks has received applications to use the Speakers’ Corner for events related to the Israel-Hamas war.

The police and NParks are concerned about the public safety and security associated with such events, given the heightened tensions.

The statement said, "There have been numerous incidents of violence reported in many countries amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict."

The police raised examples, such as an Israeli staff from the Israeli Embassy in Beijing stabbed in front of a supermarket and a teacher whom a Chechen individual fatally stabbed in France.

SPF and NParks said: "The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let events happening externally affect the internal situation within Singapore."

Applications for related events will be turned down

"Given the sensitivity of the topic and the volatility of the situation overseas, there is a real risk that such events could give rise to public disorder. As such, applications to hold such events will be turned down."

SPF reminded members of the public that public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act 2009.

They will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries or foreign entities or may have the potential to stir emotions and lead to public order incidents.

Organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act 2009, SPF added.

Public reminded to engage in responsible and respectful discussions

At the same time, SPF also reminded members of the public to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on the Israel-Hamas war, online or otherwise, and to avoid making insensitive or offensive remarks about race or religion, which may threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony.

SPF stated that under Singapore law:

Uttering words with the deliberate intention of wounding the racial feelings of a person is an offence punishable up to three years' jail, a fine, or both.

Knowingly promoting or attempting to promote, on grounds of race, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different racial groups is an offence punishable with up to three years' jail, a fine, or both.

Committing an act prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different racial groups and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquility is an offence punishable with up to three years' jail, a fine, or both.

Knowingly engaging in conduct on the ground of religion or religious belief or activity that urges violence against a target person or target group, or knowingly engaging in conduct urging violence against a target person or target group distinguished by religion or religious belief or activity, is an offence punishable with up to 10 years jail, a fine, or both.

Knowingly engaging in conduct that incites feelings of enmity, hatred, ill-will or hostility against any target group distinguished by religion, religious belief or activity, knowing that such feelings against the target group are likely to occur, and where such feelings would threaten the public peace or public order in Singapore, is an offence punishable with up to five years' jail, a fine, or both.

Knowingly engaging in conduct that insults the religion or religious belief or activity, or wounds the religious feelings of, a target person distinguished by religion or religious belief or activity, knowing that such insult or wounding is likely to occur, and where the insult or wounding would threaten the public peace or public order in Singapore, is an offence punishable with up to five years' jail, a fine, or both.

SPF said the police take a serious view of acts that could potentially harm Singapore's racial and religious harmony.

Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner which potentially causes ill will and hostility between different races or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law, SPF added.

