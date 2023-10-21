Back

Police investigating activist Gilbert Goh for holding Israel-Hamas sign at Speakers’ Corner

Goh shared a photo of himself with the sign a day after the SPF and NParks said applications for assemblies on the war would be rejected.

Matthias Ang | October 21, 2023, 02:18 PM

Events

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating a man for holding up a sign pertaining to the Israel-Hamas war at the Speaker's Corner at Hong Lim Park.

The police confirmed this in a statement to CNA and Lianhe Zaobao.

CNA stated that the man is activist Gilbert Goh, even though the police did not identify him.

Photos of him holding up sign circulated online

On Oct. 18, 2023, the SPF and NParks issued a joint release which stated that all applications to hold events and public assemblies in Singapore about the Israel-Hamas war will be turned down due to public safety and security concerns.

Subsequently, the next day, on Oct. 19, Goh put up an Instagram post with a black-and-white photo showing him holding up a sign that read, in full caps,  "Peace not war. Israel stop the killing at Gaza! Hamas release all the hostages!"

A different photo in colour of Goh was posted to Reddit.

In their statement, which did not identify Goh, the police said they were aware of a man holding up a sign related to the Israel-Hamas conflict at the Speakers' Corner.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Top left image via Gilbert Goh/Instagram, right photo via Reddit Singapore

 

