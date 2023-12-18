Back

Chevrolet tries to cut into Causeway bus lane, gets bumper smashed by huge truck

Free facelift.

Daniel Seow | December 18, 2023, 12:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Seemingly looking to beat the queue, a Chevrolet driver caught in a jam on the Causeway on Friday, Dec. 15 tried to cut into the dedicated bus and lorry lane, only to be met with disastrous results.

A humongous truck promptly hit the driver's side of the car.

The scene was captured in a clip shared on the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group on Dec. 16.

The accident

The accident reportedly took place at about 5.50pm, and was captured on dashcam footage taken by a vehicle heading in the opposite direction, towards Singapore.

It showed a sluggish queue of cars trying to enter Malaysia on that rainy evening.

One of these cars, a black Chevrolet Optra Estate, inched into the bus and lorry lane, purportedly to cut the queue.

Meanwhile, a large yellow truck could be seen barrelling down from behind.

GIF from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook.

As soon as the Chevrolet crossed the double-white line separating the two lanes, the larger vehicle smashed into its protruding car's right bumper.

This also caused it to hit the car in front.

Traffic then came to a standstill as the drivers got out of their vehicles to inspect the damage.

Footage taken from a different vehicle behind the Chevrolet showed that its bumper was badly damaged from the accident.

Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook.

Mothership has reached out to Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment regarding the accident.

Driver deserved it: Online users

Most online users had little sympathy for the alleged queue-cutter.

Many felt that he "deserved it" for trying to cut the queue illegally on the Causeway, or at least for changing lanes without checking for traffic.

Not the first time

This is not the first time motorists have engaged in queue-cutting behaviour at the Causeway.

On a number of occasions, cars have been caught travelling on the heavy vehicles lane towards JB, and made to U-turn back to Singapore.

One creative driver also reportedly removed a road cone so he could slip through a gap in a barricade whilst in a queue to Johor.

Measures to stop queue-cutting on Causeway

Measures have also been taken to deter motorists from queue-cutting on the Causeway.

In April, ICA demarcated a two-lane viaduct leading into the Woodlands Checkpoint with continuous double-white lines, to address the issue of car drivers using the motorcycle lane to enter Singapore.

It also installed cameras to catch errant motorists intent on queue cutting at the viaduct.

If caught, they can be given a fine of S$150 and incur four demerit points.

Related articles:

Top image from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Taxi drives off from 313@somerset drop-off point with door open, man & child fall to the ground

ComfortDelGro is investigating.

December 18, 2023, 04:03 PM

Receptionist, 36 & employer, 51, charged for allowing sex workers operate in Beach Road hotel

The receptionist allegedly took commission from sex workers.

December 18, 2023, 03:22 PM

Now a forest habitat used by over 100 fauna species, Eco-Link@BKE was once an unsure suggestion

A brief story on development and conservation.

December 18, 2023, 02:41 PM

S'pore woman finds cockroach in Filet-O-Fish box after buying takeaway from Funan Mall McDonald's

SFA has investigated the outlet, and did not find any pest infestation or food safety lapses.

December 18, 2023, 02:17 PM

M'sia policeman charged with murder of student, 17, in Ipoh, after hit-&-run

No bail was offered.

December 18, 2023, 12:54 PM

S'pore Army 3rd Div commander, 1st S'porean to get US Bronze Star Medal, shares Afghan war experience

He received the award after serving in Afghanistan for a six-month tour.

December 18, 2023, 12:09 PM

Taylor Sheesh 'The Errors Tour' coming to S'pore Hard Rock Cafe on Mar. 16, 2024

Get ready for Sheesh.

December 18, 2023, 10:48 AM

S'pore woman, 43, rolls out of Transtar bus with luggage, driver, 44, arrested

Her arm was trapped when the bus driver abruptly closed the door. She rolled out of the bus when the bus drove off.

December 18, 2023, 09:58 AM

Donkey Kong section of USJ Super Nintendo World to open in Spring 2024

Banana slamma.

December 17, 2023, 11:02 PM

S'porean actor Joel Choo, 29, marries girlfriend of 10 years

Congratulations.

December 17, 2023, 10:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.