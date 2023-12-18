Chevrolet tries to cut into Causeway bus lane, gets bumper smashed by huge truck

Seemingly looking to beat the queue, a Chevrolet driver caught in a jam on the Causeway on Friday, Dec. 15 tried to cut into the dedicated bus and lorry lane, only to be met with disastrous results.

A humongous truck promptly hit the driver's side of the car.

The scene was captured in a clip shared on the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group on Dec. 16.

The accident

The accident reportedly took place at about 5.50pm, and was captured on dashcam footage taken by a vehicle heading in the opposite direction, towards Singapore.

It showed a sluggish queue of cars trying to enter Malaysia on that rainy evening.

One of these cars, a black Chevrolet Optra Estate, inched into the bus and lorry lane, purportedly to cut the queue.

Meanwhile, a large yellow truck could be seen barrelling down from behind.

As soon as the Chevrolet crossed the double-white line separating the two lanes, the larger vehicle smashed into its protruding car's right bumper.

This also caused it to hit the car in front.

Traffic then came to a standstill as the drivers got out of their vehicles to inspect the damage.

Footage taken from a different vehicle behind the Chevrolet showed that its bumper was badly damaged from the accident.

Mothership has reached out to Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment regarding the accident.

Driver deserved it: Online users

Most online users had little sympathy for the alleged queue-cutter.

Many felt that he "deserved it" for trying to cut the queue illegally on the Causeway, or at least for changing lanes without checking for traffic.

Not the first time

This is not the first time motorists have engaged in queue-cutting behaviour at the Causeway.

On a number of occasions, cars have been caught travelling on the heavy vehicles lane towards JB, and made to U-turn back to Singapore.

One creative driver also reportedly removed a road cone so he could slip through a gap in a barricade whilst in a queue to Johor.

Measures to stop queue-cutting on Causeway

Measures have also been taken to deter motorists from queue-cutting on the Causeway.

In April, ICA demarcated a two-lane viaduct leading into the Woodlands Checkpoint with continuous double-white lines, to address the issue of car drivers using the motorcycle lane to enter Singapore.

It also installed cameras to catch errant motorists intent on queue cutting at the viaduct.

If caught, they can be given a fine of S$150 and incur four demerit points.

