3 S'pore cars forced to U-turn on Causeway for using bus lane

Belmont Lay | August 04, 2023, 03:30 PM

At least three cars were seen being made to stop by Singapore officers for allegedly using the bus lane along the Causeway en route from Johor Bahru to Woodlands.

The incident, which took place on Monday, July 31, was caught on the dashboard camera of another vehicle travelling along the same road.

The video showed at least three Singapore-registered cars using the right-most lane along the Causeway reserved for heavy vehicles, such as buses, to travel to the Singapore immigration side without getting in line in the lanes reserved for cars.

An officer stationed at the right-most lane could be seen directing the vehicles that used the heavy vehicles lane to make a U-turn back towards Johor Bahru immigration.

The implication is that they would have to re-join the queue and incur more time to cross the Causeway.

In response to the video, commenters applauded the clampdown on such behaviour as many disapprove of this practice, which can be quite common.

Queue-cutting towards JB clamped down

Previously, cars that were seen travelling on the heavy vehicles lane towards JB were made to U-turn back to Singapore.

The passports of the occupants were reportedly seized by the Malaysian officer.

Another earlier case

On June 4, 2022, a 40-year-old Singaporean man was issued a ticket for allegedly accidentally driving into the bus lane during his journey from JB back to Singapore at about 2am.

via Shin Min Daily News

However, the ticket did not state the penalty for the offence or if there was a fine, and only that the driver travelled along the bus lane, failed to obey traffic signs, and violated the regulations.

The man told Shin Min Daily News that he was verbally told in English after he was pulled over that he had to pay a RM500 fine by the immigration officer on Malaysia's side.

The Singaporean driver did not pay the fine eventually.

He then called the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Johor Bahru for help.

The report did not state if the man was successful in avoiding any penalties following his appeal.

It only stated that he said he would have to return to Malaysia to pay the fine if he did incur one.

