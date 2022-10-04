Back

Another S'pore car tried to cut queue on Causeway, stopped & led away by M'sia traffic police

Another queue-cutter.

Belmont Lay | October 04, 2022, 10:16 AM

Events

Study Abroad Education Fair

05 November 2022

Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific Ballroom 1 - 2, 12pm- 5pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Singapore-registered Volkswagen Golf was stopped by Malaysia traffic police for allegedly using the bus lane along the Causeway en route from Woodlands to Johor Bahru.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at around 4pm, was caught on camera by the occupant of another vehicle travelling along the same road.

What video showed

The video showed at least two vehicles, one Singapore-registered car and another Malaysia-registered car, using the right-most lane along the Causeway reserved for heavy vehicles, such as buses, to travel to the Malaysia immigration side without having to form up like the other vehicles.

Upon seeing the Volkswagen Golf about to filter left to enter the car lane, those that were in line inched forward to fill up the gaps in between vehicles to stop any of the cars on the right-most lane from cutting queue.

This location was about 200m from the Malaysian immigration.

Within seconds, a Malaysia traffic police on a motorcycle showed up and instructed the Singapore-registered and Malaysia-registered vehicles to follow him.

The video ended shortly after with the two cars following the Malaysia traffic police.

The caption on the YouTube video claimed that the passports belonging to the drivers involved were seized.

Cutting queue happens all the time

This incident was reminiscent of a similar one just a week ago.

Reactions

Commenters who responded to the video said those vehicles that cut the queue along the Causeway to enter or exit Johor Bahru should be blocked from getting ahead.

Many called for more severe punishments to be meted out to deter inconsiderate motorists.

Another earlier case

On June 4, 2022, a 40-year-old Singaporean man was issued a ticket for allegedly accidentally driving into the bus lane during his journey from JB back to Singapore at about 2am.

via Shin Min Daily News

However, the ticket did not state the penalty for the offence or if there was a fine, and only that the driver travelled along the bus lane, failed to obey traffic signs, and violated the regulations.

The man told Shin Min Daily News that he was verbally told in English after he was pulled over that he had to pay a RM500 fine by the immigration officer on Malaysia's side.

The Singaporean driver did not pay the fine eventually.

He then called the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Johor Bahru for help.

The report did not state if the man was successful in avoiding any penalties following his appeal.

It only stated that he said he would have to return to Malaysia to pay the fine if he did incur one.

Top photos via

2 SIA crew members assaulted near hotel in Melbourne, both sustain superficial injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 04, 2022, 11:14 AM

Man, covered in mud likely from F1 event, praised for standing in MRT carriage to not soil seats

When life gives you rain and waterlogged conditions.

October 04, 2022, 03:10 AM

Indranee Rajah refutes Leong Mun Wai's 'cynical' portrayal of govt spending in SPH Media Trust & Sports Hub deals

The government's rationale behind the SPH Media Trust and Sports Hub decisions have previously been discussed in Parliament.

October 03, 2022, 11:21 PM

M'sian parliament can't be dissolved on Oct. 3 as Agong hasn't returned from S'pore's F1

UMNO wants to hold the election monSoon.

October 03, 2022, 10:21 PM

Woman sells Bedok flat as neighbour's parrot too noisy day & night affecting her sleep

One reason to sell your home.

October 03, 2022, 08:19 PM

Otters kill over 40 koi & fishes leaving Bukit Timah resident too 'traumatised' to rear fish again

This is the first time this has happened to him in the 20-plus years he has lived there.

October 03, 2022, 07:07 PM

700 junior doctors recruited every year, over 90% are local: MOH Holdings

A spokesperson also highlighted that doctors recruited from overseas must be from approved universities.

October 03, 2022, 07:06 PM

S'pore F1 fans join Red Bull's Sergio 'Checo' Pérez on casual jog along Marina Bay Street Circuit

Warming up.

October 03, 2022, 06:48 PM

6 easy & convenient ways to save money for the upcoming year-end festivities

Nice.

October 03, 2022, 06:45 PM

Car on BKE slip road drives against flow of traffic, hits motorcyclist, allegedly drives off

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital.

October 03, 2022, 06:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.