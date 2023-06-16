S'pore car driver cuts queue at Causeway, gets out of car, replaces road cone

A Singapore-registered car driver got creative with his queueing-cutting technique at the Woodlands Causeway.

Determined to beat the notorious queue to Johor, the Singapore-registered car slipped through a gap in between the barricades dividing the lanes leading to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex.

He did so openly and calmly, as though it didn't just spark the irritation of the vehicles whose queue had now lengthened by one Mercedes.

Once the car had managed to nose its way into the queue, the driver popped out and gave a wave to the drivers behind him, presumably to thank them for their involuntary favour.

The driver then walked around his car to pick up a road cone.

He placed it in the gap he had just drove through, which probably meant that he had previously removed the cone to make space for his car to slot in.

Or he just ran the cone over.

The incident was captured in a video uploaded to the JB Tracer Facebook page on Jun. 14.

Another queue cutter

The Causeway between Singapore and Johor is well-known for inspiring some of the worst driving etiquettes.

On the same day, another Singapore-registered car was caught cutting into the queue from the bus lane.

Some people never learn.

