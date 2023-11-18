Back

20,000 tickets sold for S'pore vs Thailand World Cup qualifier match at National Stadium on Nov. 21

As of Nov. 18.

Syahindah Ishak | November 18, 2023, 04:14 PM

Events

As of Nov. 18, 2023, 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the upcoming FIFA World Cup second-round qualifier game between Singapore and Thailand.

Taking place at 8pm on Tuesday (Nov. 21), the match will be played at the Singapore National Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said that tickets for the game are still being sold, and can be purchased here.

Second round of World Cup qualifiers

Singapore defeated Guam with a total aggregate of 3-1 in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Lions then advanced to the second round of the qualifiers, and was placed into Group C, together with Asian powerhouses South Korea, China, and Thailand.

On Nov. 16, 2023, Singapore suffered a 5-0 defeat against South Korea in front of over 60,000 spectators at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

@mothershipsg Tough match #sgnews #tiktoksg #worldcup2026 #sgsports #sgfootball #football #soccer ♬ Edit Phonk - Bgnzinho

China defeated Thailand 2-1 on the same day.

The standings in Group C are as follows:

This means that both Singapore and Thailand will head into the Nov. 21 match with zero points.

It will also be Singapore's first home game in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Return of key players for Singapore

The FAS previously announced that some notable players would be making a comeback after being out for some time due to injuries.

Defenders Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin and Ryhan Stewart returned to the starting line-up against South Korea on Nov. 16.

However, Irfan appeared to have suffered another injury during the game and was substituted out at half time.

While the FAS has not given any official updates on Irfan's status, the 26-year-old defender took to X (formerly Twitter) after the South Korea match, saying: "Just as I was getting back to playing the sport I love. It gets taken away from me again."

Meanwhile, Irfan's younger brothers Ikhsan and Ilhan, both of whom play up front on the pitch, are still part of the Lions squad.

The two younger Fandi brothers had also returned from long-term injuries.

Ilhan made his international comeback against Guam on Oct. 12, 2023 when he came on in the second half.

Ikhsan has yet to play a game, but on Nov. 18, three days before the match against Thailand, he posted an Instagram story saying that he is "focused for the next battle".

Top images via FAS & by Syahindah Ishak.

