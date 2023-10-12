Back

S'pore beats Guam 2-1 in 1st round World Cup qualifier, over 10,000 spectators in attendance

A modest win, but a win nonetheless.

Syahindah Ishak | October 12, 2023, 10:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

157th-ranked Singapore defeated 201st-ranked Guam 2-1 in the first leg of the 2026 Fifa World Cup first-round qualifier on Thursday (Oct. 12) night.

The match, which took place at the National Stadium, saw a total of 10,355 spectators in attendance.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was present at the opening ceremony of the game.

He shook hands with the players from both sides, as well as the match officials.

First half

The first half saw the Lions commanding most of the possession on the pitch, with a couple of clear chances early on.

Forward Shawal Anuar, who previously scored against Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur mere months ago, missed two opportunities in front of goal.

Attacking midfielder Song Ui-young also failed to grab a goal after a great chance.

But in the 35th minute, left wing-back Christopher Van Huizen broke the deadlock with a clinical shot from outside the penalty box.

And six minutes later, defender Jacob Mahler smashed a loose ball into the back of the net from a corner set piece.

Singapore led Guam 2-0 at half time.

Second half

Singapore did not make any changes in the second half, sticking with a 3-5-2 formation.

The Lions continued dominating as soon as the second half started, but failed to extend their lead.

In the 60th minute, the National Stadium erupted into cheers as striker Ilhan Fandi was substituted in, marking his return to international football since his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 20-year-old found the back of the net twice, but both goals were ruled out for offside.

Singapore managed to maintain their 2-0 lead, but Guam captain Jason Cunliffe scored a free kick in the 90th minute, leaving the stadium stunned for a second.

The Lions, however, remained unfazed and held on to their lead even with six minutes of additional time.

The game ended with a scoreline of 2-1 to Singapore.

Singapore will face Guam again on Oct. 17 in the second leg at the GFA National Training Center in Harmon, Guam.

The Lions must bag a win to earn a place in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers, where they will be grouped with South Korea, China and Thailand.

Top images via FAS & Mothership.

Woman, 29, who argued with police, charged in court for allegedly abusing public servants

She was handed six charges which include public nuisance, using abusive language, intentionally causing harassment, amongst others.

October 13, 2023, 11:29 AM

Australian man, 30, arrested in S'pore after allegedly making bomb threat on S'pore-Perth Scoot flight

The authorities were informed of an alleged bomb threat 44 minutes into the flight.

October 13, 2023, 11:28 AM

S'pore climate action alone insufficient, 'more concerted global effort' needed: Sim Ann

This is because Singapore only produces 0.1 per cent of global emissions.

October 13, 2023, 10:51 AM

Edwin Tong plays drum & cheers alongside football fans during S'pore vs Guam match

Singapura!

October 13, 2023, 10:27 AM

One Direction's Niall Horan to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on May 9, 2024

Cue fangirls screaming.

October 13, 2023, 10:19 AM

Haw Par Villa Hell's Museum to open till 12am for Halloween from Oct. 27-29, 2023

Spooky season is here.

October 13, 2023, 09:55 AM

Taiwanese man, 30, stalks ex-girlfriend all the way to S'pore, uses taser on her

They broke up not long before.

October 13, 2023, 09:31 AM

MYAirlines suspended from Oct. 12, rival M'sian airlines help affected passengers

MYAirlines is also embroiled in controversies such as allegedly not paying its staff and suppliers.

October 12, 2023, 11:11 PM

S'pore woman messages foodpanda delivery guy to help catch cockroach at her home

"Really damn heng," she said.

October 12, 2023, 08:25 PM

Toa Payoh accident: Driver 84, who allegedly hit & killed 2 of his friends, 76 & 83, on the way to JB together

The four men were good friends.

October 12, 2023, 08:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.