S'pore beats Guam 2-1 in 1st round World Cup qualifier, over 10,000 spectators in attendance

157th-ranked Singapore defeated 201st-ranked Guam 2-1 in the first leg of the 2026 Fifa World Cup first-round qualifier on Thursday (Oct. 12) night.

The match, which took place at the National Stadium, saw a total of 10,355 spectators in attendance.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was present at the opening ceremony of the game.

He shook hands with the players from both sides, as well as the match officials.

First half

The first half saw the Lions commanding most of the possession on the pitch, with a couple of clear chances early on.

Forward Shawal Anuar, who previously scored against Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur mere months ago, missed two opportunities in front of goal.

Attacking midfielder Song Ui-young also failed to grab a goal after a great chance.

But in the 35th minute, left wing-back Christopher Van Huizen broke the deadlock with a clinical shot from outside the penalty box.

And six minutes later, defender Jacob Mahler smashed a loose ball into the back of the net from a corner set piece.

Singapore led Guam 2-0 at half time.

𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗙 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 | Thursday, 12 October 2023 Men's Football Singapore 2 - 0 Guam ⚽ Christopher Van Huizen 35' ⚽ Jacob Mahler 40' pic.twitter.com/Fyd88Hg6gB — FAS (@FASingapore) October 12, 2023

Second half

Singapore did not make any changes in the second half, sticking with a 3-5-2 formation.

The Lions continued dominating as soon as the second half started, but failed to extend their lead.

In the 60th minute, the National Stadium erupted into cheers as striker Ilhan Fandi was substituted in, marking his return to international football since his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 20-year-old found the back of the net twice, but both goals were ruled out for offside.

Singapore managed to maintain their 2-0 lead, but Guam captain Jason Cunliffe scored a free kick in the 90th minute, leaving the stadium stunned for a second.

The Lions, however, remained unfazed and held on to their lead even with six minutes of additional time.

The game ended with a scoreline of 2-1 to Singapore.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 | Thursday, 12 October 2023 Men's Football Singapore 2 - 1 Guam ⚽ Christopher Van Huizen 35' ⚽ Jacob Mahler 40' ⚽ Jason Cunliffe 90' pic.twitter.com/n6fM4odNQD — FAS (@FASingapore) October 12, 2023

Singapore will face Guam again on Oct. 17 in the second leg at the GFA National Training Center in Harmon, Guam.

The Lions must bag a win to earn a place in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers, where they will be grouped with South Korea, China and Thailand.

