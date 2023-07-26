Tottenham Hotspur beats Lion City Sailors 5-1 to win Tiger Cup trophy at S'pore National Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Singapore Premier League team Lion City Sailors (LCS) 5-1 to win the Tiger Cup.

The match, which took place on Wednesday (Jul. 26) evening at the Singapore National Stadium, saw a total of 25,095 supporters in attendance.

Star players from the Premier League side, such as Son Heung Min, Harry Kane and Richarlison made appearances on the pitch.

First half: LCS 1-1 Spurs

The first half of the match was a surprising one.

While Spurs expectedly dominated the game, it was the Sailors who scored the first goal.

Singapore's own Shawal Anuar slotted the ball past Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario in the 15th minute of the game.

Spurs fans were left stunned, while the LCS supporters celebrated as loud as they could.

Listen to the cheers as soon as Lion City Sailors' Shawal Anuar scored against Spurs! The score after 17 minutes: Spurs 0-1 LCS. pic.twitter.com/YJtM7J6uSL — Mothership (@MothershipSG) July 26, 2023

The Sailors held on to their lead throughout the first half, despite Spurs' constant attacks on goal.

But at stoppage time, right on the brink of half time, Spurs was given a penalty.

Kane stepped up to take it and he coolly sent LCS keeper Zharfan Rohaizad the wrong way.

The first half ended with a scoreline of 1-1.

Second half: Another four goals for Spurs

The second half appeared to be a tough one for the Sailors.

Just a few minutes after the start of the second half, Richarlison put Spurs in the lead with a goal.

And mere minutes after that, the Brazilian scored another one.

LCS subsequently made some counter-attacks, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

In the 73rd minute, Giovani Lo Celso bagged a goal too, increasing Spurs' lead.

Richarlison later secured his hat trick with another goal at stoppage time.

The match ended with a scoreline of 5-1 to Spurs, and Richarlison was crowned man of the match.

With this win, Spurs ended their 2023 pre-season tour by lifting the Tiger Cup trophy in Singapore.

