3 Fandi siblings in S'pore squad against South Korea & Thailand World Cup qualifier matches

Singapore star striker Ikhsan Fandi, 24, is returning to international football after being out for about 10 months due to a knee injury.

Notable players returning to the squad

Ikhsan was named in the 24-man Singapore squad for the second round of World Cup qualifiers against South Korea and Thailand.

His older brother, Irfan Fandi, 26, was also called up after missing the previous matches for the Lions.

The duo will join their younger brother Ilhan Fandi, 21, who marked his return from injury during Singapore's game against Guam in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Another notable player who is set to return to the national team is defender Safuwan Baharudin.

He was cleared by the local medical team to play competitively after sustaining a concussion injury last year, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

Ryhan Stewart will also return after missing the first round of qualification due to a hamstring injury which he sustained while on club duty with BG Pathum United.

Here is the full Singapore national squad:

Geylang International forward Iqbal Hussain was not named in the squad after he picked up a groin injury while playing in the Singapore Cup over the weekend.

According to FAS, the Lions will begin reporting for centralised training from Nov. 10, 2023, before departing for South Korea two days later.

Will face South Korea and Thailand next

The Lions will first play against South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Nov. 16, 2023 at 7pm (Singapore time).

They will then face Thailand at the Singapore National Stadium at 8pm (Singapore time) on Nov. 21, 2023.

FAS stated in a press release that Singapore head coach Takayuki Nishigaya was "pleased to have his squad options widened" with the various returning players.

He said:

"We missed having Ikhsan up front during the Round 1 qualifying games, hence it is a major boost to have him back in the team again, but we will need to be cautious by easing him back into the team. Safuwan is a seasoned veteran and having him back in defence along with Irfan, their combined years of international experience will prove to be useful."

Nishigaya noted that Singapore's upcoming opponents are "of a higher level than us".

He said the Lions must "play without fear regardless of the opponent that stands before us".

"Our first home game against Thailand is crucial in ensuring that we get off to a good start. Home support can be a massive motivating factor and I am looking forward to seeing our fans create a lively atmosphere at the Singapore National Stadium in two weeks' time."

Tickets for the game against Thailand can be purchased here.

Related stories

Top images by FAS via Irfan Fandi/IG, Ikhsan Fandi/IG & Ilhan Fandi/IG.