S'pore loses 5-0 to South Korea in World Cup qualifier, Son Heung Min scores from outside the box

Tough match.

Syahindah Ishak | November 16, 2023, 09:31 PM

Singapore lost 5-0 to South Korea in the first leg of their second-round World Cup qualifier match on Nov. 16, 2023.

The match took place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, which has a capacity of 66,700.

First half

As expected, the Lions kept a very defensive formation against their opponent.

Around the 18th minute, Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny stunned the crowd with a diving header outside the box to prevent South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur skipper Son Heung Min from heading towards goal.

Screenshot via meWatch.

In the 22nd minute, South Korea's Lee Jae Sung scored a goal, but it was ruled offside.

Screenshot via meWatch.

Screenshot via meWatch.

Singapore managed to hold on to the goalless draw.

But just before half time, Cho Gue Sung smashed the ball into the back of the net after connecting with a pass from Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang In.

The Lions were a goal down at half time.

Second half

Singapore continued the defensive tactics in the second half, but the South Koreans picked up the pace and controlled the game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee Chan scored a header in the 49th minute.

In the 63rd minute, captain Son extended his side's lead with a curled shot from outside the box.

A few minutes later, Singapore conceded a penalty, as Hwang Ui Jo calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net from the spot.

South Korea's last goal came in the 85th minute, courtesy of a clinical shot from Lee Kang In.

The game ended with a 5-0 win to South Korea.

The Lions will return to Singapore to face Thailand on Nov. 21, 2023.

Top image via Football Association of Singapore & Korea Football Association.

