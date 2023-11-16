S'pore loses 5-0 to South Korea in World Cup qualifier, Son Heung Min scores from outside the box

Singapore lost 5-0 to South Korea in the first leg of their second-round World Cup qualifier match on Nov. 16, 2023.
The match took place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, which has a capacity of 66,700.
First half
As expected, the Lions kept a very defensive formation against their opponent.
Around the 18th minute, Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny stunned the crowd with a diving header outside the box to prevent South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur skipper Son Heung Min from heading towards goal.
In the 22nd minute, South Korea's Lee Jae Sung scored a goal, but it was ruled offside.
Singapore managed to hold on to the goalless draw.
But just before half time, Cho Gue Sung smashed the ball into the back of the net after connecting with a pass from Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang In.
[GOAL] 대한민국🇰🇷 1-0 🇸🇬싱가포르
전반 44분, 이강인의 정밀한 크로스가 밀집수비를 뚫어내고 조규성이 마무리합니다!
기다렸던 첫 골이 터지면서 경기를 주도해나가는 대한민국입니다!#대한민국 #축구국가대표팀 #월드컵 #2차예선 #다시카타르 #아시아_정상을_향해 pic.twitter.com/3rPQWIbjyc
— theKFA (@theKFA) November 16, 2023
The Lions were a goal down at half time.
Second half
Singapore continued the defensive tactics in the second half, but the South Koreans picked up the pace and controlled the game.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee Chan scored a header in the 49th minute.
[GOAL] 대한민국🇰🇷 2-0 🇸🇬싱가포르
이강인 드리블+조규성 크로스+황희찬 헤더=𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟⚽
완벽한 조합으로 추가골을 만들어낸 대한민국! 후반전은 초반부터 수월하게 풀어나갑니다👍🏻#대한민국 #축구국가대표팀 #월드컵 #2차예선 #다시카타르 #아시아_정상을_향해 pic.twitter.com/IgRY1wffEu
— theKFA (@theKFA) November 16, 2023
In the 63rd minute, captain Son extended his side's lead with a curled shot from outside the box.
[GOAL] 대한민국🇰🇷 3-0 🇸🇬싱가포르
손흥민존에서 나온 환상적인 감아차기골!⚽
이 공간은 손흥민이 지배합니다!🔥#대한민국 #축구국가대표팀 #월드컵 #2차예선 #다시카타르 #아시아_정상을_향해 pic.twitter.com/kXVe010gxi
— theKFA (@theKFA) November 16, 2023
A few minutes later, Singapore conceded a penalty, as Hwang Ui Jo calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net from the spot.
[GOAL] 대한민국🇰🇷 4-0 🇸🇬싱가포르
설영우가 적극적인 침투로 PK를 얻어내고 황의조가 침착하게 성공시킵니다!⚽#대한민국 #축구국가대표팀 #월드컵 #2차예선 #다시카타르 #아시아_정상을_향해 pic.twitter.com/0bBwXra1mP
— theKFA (@theKFA) November 16, 2023
South Korea's last goal came in the 85th minute, courtesy of a clinical shot from Lee Kang In.
[GOAL] 대한민국🇰🇷 5-0 🇸🇬싱가포르
공은 이강인 앞에 떨어졌고 이강인의 왼발에는 실수란 없었습니다🔥#대한민국 #축구국가대표팀 #월드컵 #2차예선 #다시카타르 #아시아_정상을_향해 pic.twitter.com/07QPurwS7W
— theKFA (@theKFA) November 16, 2023
The game ended with a 5-0 win to South Korea.
The Lions will return to Singapore to face Thailand on Nov. 21, 2023.
Top image via Football Association of Singapore & Korea Football Association.
