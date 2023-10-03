Tin Pei Ling joins fintech firm DCS Card Centre after quitting Grab

Tin Pei Ling has joined DCS Card Centre, formerly known as Diners Club Singapore, and completed her first day of work, the Member of Parliament (MP) for MacPherson Single Member Constituency (SMC) announced in a LinkedIn post on Oct. 2, 2023.

In this new role, Tin said she would be focusing on establishing strategic partnerships to reinforce her company's position as "a leading and innovative player" in the payment landscape and drive future market expansion.

She also shared that she looked forward to this new adventure as she can now play "a more active role" in the commercial and strategic side of business and in an industry sector that she has been "watching with interest".

What does DCS Card Centre do?

Governed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Banking Act, DCS Card Centre (DCSCC) is a 50-year-old financial institution licensed to carry on the business of issuing credit cards or charge cards in Singapore, according to its official website.

After securing its license in 1973, the company became an exclusive franchisee of Diners Club International and has since been operating under the "Diners Club Singapore" name.

It was also one of the founding financial institutions that pioneered cashless payments with the first credit and charge cards issued in Singapore.

In October 2022, the company was officially renamed to DCSCC in line with "a massive business transformation to expand its network of payment schemes and new payment solutions," said the company.

Acknowledging the impact of technology and innovation on how consumers and businesses interact with payment, DCSCC is transforming with the aim to "revolutionise traditional finance through fintech partnerships and create seamless connections between Web2 and Web3 payment solutions," said Tin.

Here, Tin cited the DCS Token, a dollar-backed payment token the company introduced last month, as an example.

Background

Tin started her new role at DCSCC approximately two months after she announced that she would be leaving Grab Singapore.

She joined the ride-hailing company in January 2023 as the director of public affairs and policy before moving into a new role as the director of corporate development after her previous position drew intense public scrutiny and accusations of conflict of interest.

In her LinkedIn post announcing her departure from Grab, Tin said her time at the company has been "an invaluable experience" as it gave her the opportunity to return to the private sector, broaden her horizons, and hone new skills.

She also shared that she was able to meet "many talented Grabbers with greater personalities" and get involved in several projects.

"These are meaningful experiences and memories that I will continue to hold dear and be thankful for," said Tin.

