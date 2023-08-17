Tin Pei Ling quitting Grab, joining fintech company from Oct. 2023

Tin Pei Ling will be leaving her role at Grab Singapore, the Member of Parliament (MP) for MacPherson Single Member Constituency (SMC) announced via a LinkedIn post on Aug. 17, 2023.

She will be joining an "aspiring" FinTech company next, where she will assume a leadership role in strategic partnerships and business development, revealed Tin.

Tin joined Grab Singapore in January 2023 as the director of public affairs and policy.

A month later, she moved into a new role as the director of corporate development after her previous position drew intense public scrutiny and accusations of conflict of interest.

Thankful for her time at Grab: Tin

In her post, Tin said her time at Grab has been "an invaluable experience" as it gave her the opportunity to return to the private sector, broaden her horizons, and hone new skills.

It also allowed her to "make a contribution in a different way", said the MP.

During her tenure at the ride-hailing company, Tin shared she was able to meet "many talented Grabbers with great personalities" and get involved in several projects.

To her, these are "meaningful experiences and memories".

New role

Tin said she will be sharing more details about her new role after she starts her employment officially on Oct. 1.

For now, she only revealed that her new company is an "aspiring" financial-tech company that aims to pioneer innovative advancements in the payment industry.

According to Tin, she would be taking up a leadership position in strategic partnership and business development at the company.

Tin also shared that she felt excited about the new role because it will give her the opportunity to "support the company's product innovation efforts and expansion into key Asia-Pacific markets".

Statement from Grab

In response to Mothership's queries, a Grab spokesperson confirmed that Tin will be leaving the company to pursue a new role in strategic partnership and business development.

The spokesperson also said that Tin had made "valuable contributions" at Grab, supporting key projects and investments.

"We fully support Pei Ling's aspiration to take on a more front-facing role and look forward to her continued championing of tech innovation in Singapore," the statement read.

