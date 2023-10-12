NParks to put down 3m-long crocodile found at East Coast Park for 'public safety'

Update on Oct. 12, 2:20pm: This article has been updated with a statement from Acres.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has trapped and removed a nearly-three-metre long crocodile from East Coast Park.

To be humanely put down

The estuarine crocodile was previously sighted by a member of public on the coast near Marina Park East on Tuesday (Oct. 10).

A photo of it was posted on the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings by user CK Lee.

NParks told The Straits Times that the creature will be “humanely put down to safeguard public safety”, in view that East Coast Park is a popular seaside spot.

How Choon Beng, director of wildlife management and outreach at NParks, said the agency was alerted to the sighting on Oct. 10.

He explained that the animal could not be relocated as there is a risk of it returning to the location where it was captured.

Relocating crocodiles

Nature lovers shared their frustration about the news online.

In 2021, NParks captured and relocated a juvenile crocodile from a canal in East Coast Park.

Longtime nature guide and wildlife advocate Ivan Kwan highlighted in a Facebook comment that crocodiles are highly territorial animals that behave aggressively to one another.

He shared that releasing a large adult crocodile to Sungei Buloh, where they are usually found, is likely to cause fights with the resident crocodiles.

This will lead to this crocodile being displaced and forced to move yet again, or one of the resident crocodiles to be chased to another part of Singapore.

Kwan also explained that relocation is not a practical or safe option with crocodiles based on studies done in Australia.

In Queensland, releasing crocodiles back into the wild does not happen often.

This is for good reason, as it has been documented that they are able to travel extensive distances to return to where they were found.

One such case in Australia saw a 350kg crocodile swimming 400km to return home after being relocated.

Trapped crocodiles are also "extremely unlikely" to be trapped again, making it harder to remove them.

Other management methods possible: Acres

Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) co-CEO Kalai Vanan told Mothership NParks' decision to euthanise the crocodile is "saddening".

Kalai said this incident has highlighted how different species are viewed when such conflict arises. He noted that the authorities have previously handed our native crocodiles to a farm, where he claims they were skinned for leather.

Despite NParks' explanation, he thinks that relocation is still an alternative that can be looked into, as it is not a certainty that the crocodile will return to the same location.

"There is also a good chance that the crocodile might not return. This is good enough a reason to give the animal a chance at relocation, in our City in Nature."

If relocation is not possible, Kalai shared that NParks can put measures in place to monitor the crocodile instead.

Its movements can be tracked via several means like telemetry, and manpower can also be deployed to ensure public safety in the event the animal is seen near to more populated areas like East Coast Park, suggested Kalai.

"Such measures are not new in Singapore, as the authorities have deployed these for other animals like otters and macaques."

Crocodiles are one of the species that the nationwide "Our Wild Neighbours" initiative, a campaign jointly formed by nature groups like Acres, NParks and Mandai Nature, raises awareness on, shared Kalai.

Kalai said he hopes Singapore can "stand true to coexistence" and can move towards treating all animals fairly and without labels.

While he shared that he understands the challenges that NParks faces to manage public expectations, he believes in looking into alternative solutions rather than jumping to euthanasia.

"While we understand the challenges that we face to manage public expectations, ethical and science-sound wildlife management should remove species labels and public perception."

Crocodiles in Singapore

Estuarine crocodiles are native to Singapore, and they are considered critically endangered, according to the Singapore Red Data Book.

One of the largest crocodile species in the world, it can grow to more than five metres in length.

While their range has been mostly limited to Sungei Buloh, they have been spotted in other parts of Singapore like East Coast Park, off Pasir Ris beach, and West Coast Park.

The public should stay calm and back away slowly if they encounter a crocodile.

NParks advises members of the public not to approach, provoke, or feed the animal.

If you come across a crocodile in an unlikely place, you can call NParks at 1800-471-7300.

