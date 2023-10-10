Crocodile spotted basking in the sun near Marina East Park

A crocodile was spotted basking in sunny Singapore at the southern end of the city this morning (Oct. 10).

Spotted at Marina East

CK Lee shared a photo of the crocodile on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

He also provided the exact location he saw the creature.

The area is between Marina Barrage and Gardens by the Bay to the west, and East Coast Park to the east.

Found mostly at Sungei Buloh

Estuarine crocodiles are native to Singapore and listed as "Critically endangered".

The estuarine crocodile is one of the largest crocodile species in the world and can grow to more than five metres in length.

Because they are cold-blooded, they rely on external sources of heat like the sun to warm up.

While their range has been mostly limited to Sungei Buloh, they have been spotted in other parts of Singapore like East Coast Park, off Pasir Ris beach, and West Coast Park.

The co-founder of the Herpetological Society of Singapore, Law Ing Sind, a volunteer-run group that advocates for the conservation of reptiles and amphibians, told The Straits Times previously:

"Saltwater crocodiles are usually restricted to Sungei Buloh where there are large tracts of mangrove forest, which provide a large prey base in the form of fishes to sustain a resident population."

They can live in brackish and freshwater, and are usually found in the water or on mudflats away from visitor routes.

What to do if you see a crocodile

According to the National Parks Board (NParks) you should stay calm and back away slowly if you encounter a crocodile.

NParks advises members of the public not to approach, provoke, or feed the animal.

If you come across a crocodile in an unlikely place, you can call NParks on 1800-471-7300.

Other sightings

Top image via CK Lee/Facebook.