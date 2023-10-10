Back

Crocodile spotted basking in the sun near Marina East Park

Checking out the city.

Zi Shan Kow | October 10, 2023, 04:20 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A crocodile was spotted basking in sunny Singapore at the southern end of the city this morning (Oct. 10).

Spotted at Marina East

CK Lee shared a photo of the crocodile on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

Image by CK Lee.

He also provided the exact location he saw the creature.

The area is between Marina Barrage and Gardens by the Bay to the west, and East Coast Park to the east.

Found mostly at Sungei Buloh

Estuarine crocodiles are native to Singapore and listed as "Critically endangered".

The estuarine crocodile is one of the largest crocodile species in the world and can grow to more than five metres in length.

Because they are cold-blooded, they rely on external sources of heat like the sun to warm up.

While their range has been mostly limited to Sungei Buloh, they have been spotted in other parts of Singapore like East Coast Park, off Pasir Ris beach, and West Coast Park.

The co-founder of the Herpetological Society of Singapore, Law Ing Sind, a volunteer-run group that advocates for the conservation of reptiles and amphibians, told The Straits Times previously:

"Saltwater crocodiles are usually restricted to Sungei Buloh where there are large tracts of mangrove forest, which provide a large prey base in the form of fishes to sustain a resident population."

They can live in brackish and freshwater, and are usually found in the water or on mudflats away from visitor routes.

What to do if you see a crocodile

According to the National Parks Board (NParks) you should stay calm and back away slowly if you encounter a crocodile.

NParks advises members of the public not to approach, provoke, or feed the animal.

If you come across a crocodile in an unlikely place, you can call NParks on 1800-471-7300.

Other sightings

Top image via CK Lee/Facebook.

Woman allegedly argues with Bencoolen eatery staff over S$15 cleaning fee after drunk friend pukes

It is uncertain if she ended up paying the cleaning fee.

October 10, 2023, 04:38 PM

Orchard KTV police raid: 95 women & 2 men arrested for vice activities

The younger 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly managing a place of assignation.

October 10, 2023, 04:27 PM

S'porean man stumbles upon multiple hawksbill turtle hatchlings at East Coast Park

Cute sight.

October 10, 2023, 04:27 PM

MFA advises all S'poreans in Israel & Palestinian Territories to leave as soon as possible

Singaporeans in the area are strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA.

October 10, 2023, 04:18 PM

Tengah BTO residents face 'inconvenient' road obstructions, 15-min walk to bus stop

The walk to the bus stop is about 1.1km and it is the only bus stop at the estate.

October 10, 2023, 03:11 PM

Woman's hair burnt from tea light candle while eating at Dempsey restaurant

She felt that the restaurant should pay for her hair damage and dining bill.

October 10, 2023, 02:38 PM

Man blocks traffic with body at Tuas Second Link allegedly to help a S'pore car cut lane

Like this also can.

October 10, 2023, 02:00 PM

18 Thais & 1 Cambodian killed in Israel-Hamas war, more Asean nationals reportedly missing, held hostage

October 10, 2023, 01:00 PM

TikTok Indonesia stops e-commerce service after new law, M'sia considers similar move

TikTok said that it "regretted" the Indonesian government's ban.

October 10, 2023, 11:38 AM

Gallop Stable addresses horse mistreatment allegations made by ex-riding instructor

We head down to check it out.

October 10, 2023, 11:13 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.