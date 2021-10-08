Back

153cm juvenile crocodile floating in East Coast Park canal relocated to Sungei Buloh

Young croc rediscovering Singapore.

Zi Shan Kow | October 08, 2021, 11:51 AM

To the surprise of a group of anglers, a crocodile was sighted at East Coast Park on Oct. 5.

Estuarine crocodiles are native residents of the wild in Singapore, even though they are largely sighted in the north.

Found in a canal

A video of the sighting was shared by one Atrez Full on the Facebook group "Singapore Wildlife Sightings".

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the staff, volunteers and contractors found the animal in a canal near Fort Road.

The crocodile, a juvenile, was 1.53m long.

Video by Atrez Full/FB.

Relocated to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

In response to Mothership's queries, Group Director of Wildlife Management at NParks Adrian Loo said that the crocodile was captured and relocated to the core area of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve for the public's safety.

Photo by Atrez Full/FB.

"The core area of the Wetland Reserve is not accessible to the public and comprises about 150 hectares of wetland habitats including mangroves and mudflats," said Loo.

Estuarine crocodiles

Occurring naturally in the wild, these crocodiles are critically endangered in Singapore.

They can live in brackish and freshwater, and are usually found in the water or on mudflats away from visitor routes.

According to NParks, estuarine crocodiles can grow to more than 5m in length.

In Singapore, warning signs and advisory notices have been posted at areas where these animals are most often seen.

They are most commonly spotted in the mangroves of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, but occasionally find their way into other nature spaces.

What to do if you spot a crocodile

According to NParks, when one encounters a crocodile, they should stay calm and back away slowly.

NParks advises members of the public not to approach, provoke, or feed the animal.

The public may also contact NParks at 1800 471 7300 or PUB at 9632 3261 to report the encounter.

Top images by Atrez Full/FB.

