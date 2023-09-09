S'porean man, 26, gets jail & caning for wielding axe & kicking police officer at Stamford Road

The 26-year-old man who was seen wielding an axe at Stamford Road in April 2023 pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

What happened then

According to The Straits Times, the man, a Singaporean named Manohar Thirunavukkarasu, had bought the 40.2cm axe for about S$11 for his personal safety as he was homeless at the time.

Got in a fight

He had consumed alcohol on Apr. 11 when he saw a group of elderly men with a woman in her 30s in the Stamford Road vicinity.

He felt that the woman looked out of place and told the woman to leave for her own safety.

The woman refused.

One of the men who was in his seventies asked Manohar what was his problem and shoved him.

Manohar then punched and kicked the man in the head, leaving him with injuries. He also slapped the woman on the face.

Approached police officer with axe

His run-in with the police took place moments later, where he can be seen in a dashcam car footage approaching two police officers while wielding an axe at a traffic junction at Stamford Road.

After the officers drew their weapons, Manohar threw the axe on the ground and raised his hands in surrender. He was arrested at the scene.

Physically and verbally abused officer

When communicating with the police at the scene, Manohar told an officer "you relax for one second you see what happen to your face", "shut the f*ck up", and "you gay boy mother f*cker" to a police officer.

He went on to kick the same officer despite being given warnings to cooperate.

Five charges for Apr. 11 incident

According to court documents, Manohar Thirunavukkarasu, was handed five charges for the Apr. 11, 2023 incident.

The charges are as follows:

uttering abusive words to a police officer;

kicking said police officer;

voluntarily causing hurt to an elderly man;

possessing an offensive weapon; and

voluntarily causing hurt to a woman in her 30s.

Other charges

He also facing three other charges.

He was facing one charge for trespassing into a condominium complex, Sophia Residence, along Sophia Road on Feb. 26, 2023.

He was facing two charges for an incident on Mar. 4, 2023, when he sent an image of his genitals to an individual before uttering the insulting and abusive words "f*ck" and "thevidya (Tamil for prostitute)" to the same individual.

Sentenced to jail and caning on Sep. 8

Manohar pleaded guilty to the first four Apr. 11 charges as well as to the charge of sending an image of his genitals.

His remaining three charges were taken into consideration.

On Sep. 8, 2023, he was sentenced to six months and 14 weeks’ jail and six strokes of the cane.

Top image AstarothGundam/YouTube