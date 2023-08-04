Long queue for McGriddles Hoodies, which then go up for sale on Carousell for S$500

Whenever McGriddles comes to town, people flock to McDonald's to get their fill of the sweet and savoury breakfast food.

When it comes to McGriddles merchandise, the extent that people will go to to get their hands on it is pretty amazing.

The crowd favourite is back for breakfast from Jul. 27 for a limited time only.

And so is the merchandise.

The fast food joint announced the return of the McGriddles Hoodie.

With every purchase of Breakfast McGriddles 2x Value Meal at the McDonald's Kallang outlet, customers could redeem a free McGriddles Hoodie on Aug. 3 from 7am.

However, there were only 200 hoodies available for redemption.

Long queues by 6:30am

However, according to a TikTok video, when the user reached at 6:30am the McDonald's outlet at Kallang, there was already a long-ass queue.

According to the user, the people at the front of the line had camping chairs and had been there the night before.

The queue snaked around the store's back and looped back to the front entrance.

In the comments, one netizen shared that they started queuing at 3am and were close to being the 200th person.

On McDonald's Facebook page, one user shared in the comments that they were in the queue, but there appeared to be more than 300 people.

Hoodies selling on Carousell for S$500

To no one's surprise, scalpers have listed the hoodie on Carousell for sale from S$450. One seller even put up a listing for the McGriddles Hoodie box for S$5.

Not the first time McDonald's has dropped merch

Back in 2019, when McGriddles returned to McDonald's menu, there was also a giveaway of a McGriddles-inspired hoodie at SpringLeaf Tower.

The first 100 in line for the Sausage McGriddles with Egg Meal at the SpringLeaf Tower McDonald's would receive the limited edition hoodie.

Some hoodies were then put up on Carousell for sale for around S$180 to S$400.

Some buyers were looking for the hoodie and were willing to buy it at S$150.

Even one Carousell seller is selling the 2019 McGriddles Hoodie for S$1,234. The listing was made 17 hours ago.

In March 2023, McGriddles made another comeback with a free McGriddles puffer bag where people began to queue at 6:30am at the Canberra McDonald's. All the puffer bags were fully redeemed, with only 200 bags up for grabs.

Some scalpers went on Carousell to sell the bag for S$288.

One Carousell hustler is selling the puffer and the 2023 Hoodie for S$750.

Top photos via Carousell, TikTok/daniellelinnie, Facebook/McDonald's