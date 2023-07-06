Back

S’pore woman wins 4D betting on Taylor Swift concert Ticketmaster 4401 queue number

Her iBet bet ended up winning S$48.

Paul Rin | July 06, 2023, 04:45 PM

A woman in Singapore experienced a "Gold Rush" while buying tickets for Taylor Swift's concert.

TikTok user @kimipiggay shared about her minor windfall on Jul. 5, following the presale event for the concert tickets.

The presale event, limited to UOB cardholders, saw some 1.3 million people in queue as Swifties rushed to buy tickets before the general sale, which starts on Jul. 7.

At the start of her TikTok, @kimipiggay showed that she had three devices camping in the virtual queue, with one device showing the queue number 4401 -- the highest priority among the three.

Won lottery

Not only did the Swiftie manage to score four tickets in the end, she also managed to secure a discount -- after punting on the queue number by betting on it on Wednesday's 4D lottery draw.

@kimipiggay was prompted to make the bet after a friend jokingly suggested that she could wager on the queue number since it was also four digits.

The woman said in the TikTok that she was “really so auntie one” and did so.

To her delight, 1044 came up in the the consolation prize category.

This number is a permutation of the 4401 number.

The woman won S$48 as a result.

S$12 discount per ticket

iBet works by letting punters purchase all possible permutations of a selected four-digit number from 0000 to 9999, save for the numbers with only a single permutation.

The minimum bet is S$1.

In @kimipiggay’s case, each dollar she bet won S$6.

Her S$8 bet won her S$48.

In response, the friend who egged her to bet on 4D remarked: “WAH tswift ur cai shen ye (god of fortune)”.

With general sales for Swift’s concert starting at noon on Jul. 7, Swifties all over Singapore could really use a fraction of her luck.

There are reports of queues already forming around various SingPost outlets in Singapore, where fans with access codes can skip the online queue and buy tickets.

But SingPost has already publicly announced that anyone beyond the 30th position in a queue is unlikely to get a ticket.

