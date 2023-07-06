Back

Swifties & their parents start queuing at SingPost outlets almost 2 days before general sales open

Taylor, look what you made them do.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 06, 2023, 10:51 AM

Events

The great war for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets has started once again as general sales will open on Friday, Jul. 7 at noon.

But queues are already forming at various SingPost outlets almost two days before the sale officially starts.

A fan first in line at Sengkang Community Club's SingPost outlet told Mothership that she has been queuing since 5pm on Wednesday (Jul. 5).

She has been a fan of Taylor Swift since Swift's second album "Fearless".

Second in line was a pair of teens around 17 years old, sitting comfortably in camping chairs. They have been queuing since 1am on Jul. 6.

The three Swifties said that they did not know each other, but they made friends while queuing.

Another pair of friends in the queue, in their late 20s, also mentioned "Fearless" was the album that turned them into Swifties.

Swifties are not the only ones in the queues, as Mothership also spoke to three mothers of Swifties who told us they were queuing for their daughters.

One said that she is queueing for her 15-year-old daughter who will be going for the concert with her father. This is the first concert she has asked to go.

The other mother said that she once thought queuing for concert tickets for 48 hours is "siao" (crazy) but now she's doing it for her daughter.

However, she doesn't mind doing so for her daughter as she "asked for [her] permission" to attend the concert and she finds going for a concert is a better activity than gaming, she told Mothership.

She added that her daughter did not ask for her help, but she volunteered to sit in the queue until her daughter and friends finish their school day. They will then take over and queue overnight.

There was also a helper in the queue, but she told Mothership that her employer will come after work.

At around 10am on Jul. 6, around 24 hours before the general sale begins, there were around 10 to 15 people in the queue at Sengkang CC's SingPost.

All of them have an access code to use for the purchase of the tickets.

Good luck to all Swifties who have yet gotten the tickets.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin

