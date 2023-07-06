Back

SingPost: Chances of getting Taylor Swift’s concert tickets ‘very low’ beyond 30th position in queue

Fans will need valid access codes to join the queues, SingPost added.

Paul Rin | July 06, 2023, 02:29 PM

Events

Swifties, take note, SingPost has announced on their Instagram that “Chances of purchasing tickets are very low beyond the 30th position in queue”.

Photo from SingPost's Instagram

This comes amidst reports that diehard Taylor Swift fans have already started queueing for tickets at various SingPost outlets even though the general access sales only begin on Friday, Jul. 7 at 12pm.

In the Telegram group, ‘TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR ASIA CHAT’, which had over 7,600 members as of 1:30pm on Jul. 6, members shared that queues in Sengkang, Sembawang, and Ang Mo Kio have already exceeded 20 people.

The general access tickets, which go on sale on Friday noon, is the last chance for the public to secure themselves a ticket.

The pre-sale tickets, which went on sale on Wednesday afternoon and was exclusively reserved for UOB cardholders, sold out within 3 hours amid reports of technical difficulties.

“Only fans with valid access codes will be allowed to join the queues”

Fans hoping to get themselves a ticket on Friday from a SingPost outlet will need to have an access code, which fans would have needed to register for during Jun. 23 – 28.

Without a valid access code, according to SingPost, they will not be allowed to join the queue.

General access tickets will go live tomorrow, Jul. 7 at 12pm, both online through Ticketmaster and via physical Singpost outlets across the island. There will also a selection of tickets reserved for UOB cardholders, for which an access code will not be necessary.

To all Swifties hoping to beat the online system by queuing at a SingPost outlet, if you haven’t already, you might want to start packing your overnight bags now.

Top photos from Zheng Zhangxin and Taylor Swift's Twitter.

