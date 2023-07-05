Back

Taylor Swift fans get 'error' message trying to log in to Ticketmaster site 1 hour before UOB presale starts

Panik.

Ashley Tan | July 05, 2023, 12:00 PM

Taylor Swift fans are gearing up for war before the presale for tickets starts for the pop star's "The Eras Tour".

UOB cardholders have privileged access to tickets for Swift's six-day tour in Singapore in March 2023, and the presale starts on Jul. 5 at 12pm on the dot.

Error

However, some fans are apparently experiencing some problems with the Ticketmaster site.

Fans attempting to log into their Ticketmaster account before the presale starts face a blank page with an error code.

According to some Mothership readers, users encountered this page as early as an hour before the presale begins.

Twitter and Instagram users expressed panic about similar situations.

Ultimately, it seemed that fans were not required to login to enter the queue for tickets.

In response to Mothership's queries, Ticketmaster shared that they are aware of the issue.

"While most transactions are unaffected, we are aware that some customers seem to be experiencing issues with the site. We’re investigating and will share more information shortly.

Please stay on the site as we are sorting this urgently, we will continue to provide updates as soon as possible."

Top photo from Taylor Swift / IG

