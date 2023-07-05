Back

Over 1 million in virtual queue for Taylor Swift S'pore's UOB presale

Screaming, crying.

Fasiha Nazren | July 05, 2023, 12:52 PM

Events

Taylor Swift is going to perform for a total of six nights at the Singapore National Stadium in March 2024.

As this will be her only Southeast Asian stop as part of her The Eras tour, tickets are especially in demand.

The UOB presale for Swift's tickets began at 12pm on Jul. 5 but some Swifties were facing problems entering the Ticket Master website at least an hour before the start of the presale.

More than a million in queue

The problem, however, seems to be rectified because more than a million people are in the virtual queue for the tickets, according to a Mothership reader.

There are an estimated 300,000 tickets across the six days.

According to Ticketmaster's FAQ, a random queue number is assigned to those who access the ticketing link. The ticketing platform states that the queue is put in place to "manage the flow of traffic into the shopping experience while simultaneously detecting bots and reducing their access".

Singapore is among the two Asian cities that Swift will be performing in.

She will also be holding her concert in Japan's Tokyo Dome in February 2024.

