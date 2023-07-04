Back

James Dyson receives Public Service Star at Istana for ‘remarkable contributions’ to S’pore economy

Congratulations.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 04, 2023, 06:03 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

British billionaire entrepreneur James Dyson has received his Public Service Star (Distinguished Friends of Singapore).

The ceremony was held at the Istana today (Jul. 4)

Public Service Star

Dyson, 76, was conferred the award by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

The Distinguished Friends of Singapore award, initiated by the Economic Development Board (EDB) in 1998, is the highest form of national recognition for non-Singaporeans who have made "significant contributions" to the country's economic growth.

EDB’s Chairman, Png Cheong Boon, said that Dyson had “made remarkable contributions to Singapore’s economy”, such as setting up his company’s global headquarters in the country.

“Dyson’s investments have created exciting job opportunities for Singaporeans in fields such as robotics, research and development, and product design.”

He congratulated Dyson and looked forward to the deepening of partnership with him and his company.

Dyson’s founder & chairman

In a memo after being conferred the award, Dyson thanked the Singapore government for their “unwavering support” and noted that “Singapore values engineers and technology-focused companies that are investing in the future.”

“I’m excited to see this partnership reach new levels, as we deepen our advanced manufacturing footprint in Singapore and bring our new battery technology to market.”

Under Dyson, the household appliances company has expanded from 10 employees in 2007 to more than 1,400 employees across various departments.

The firm's leadership team is currently based in Singapore, along with its global functions such as supply chain, manufacturing, finance, information technology and direct retail.

Its Singapore research and development (R&D) teams have contributed to the development of cutting-edge products such as the Dyson Airstrait straightener and Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum.

Singapore is also the principal manufacturing site for the brand’s Hyperdymium motors, which are its patented digital motors that power most Dyson devices.

The firm will be setting up its first battery manufacturing plant in Tuas, which will be fully operational by 2025.

Related:

Top image via Facebook/Dyson

Pop-up maid cafe at SMU on Aug. 26: Prickly maids & butlers will ignore, slap, punish diners

If you're here for a bad time for a good time.

July 04, 2023, 06:49 PM

Tesla to launch in M'sia on July 20, 2023, EVs likely to retail from RM250,000 (S$72,300)

All eyes on the price.

July 04, 2023, 06:40 PM

Expat, 33, shows via TikTok what living in Sentosa really like, luxuriousness stuns viewers

Atas.

July 04, 2023, 05:51 PM

S'porean man, 35, fined S$3,700 for not updating residential address

He also had outstanding matters with several law enforcement agencies.

July 04, 2023, 05:31 PM

Former stewardess, 25, who lost job during pandemic, now owner of bustling Café Lilac at Crawford Lane

Whisking Bakes started as an online baking business but has grown into Café Lilac at Crawford Lane.

July 04, 2023, 05:01 PM

Mahathir, who lost his deposit in 2022 election, says promoting a multiracial M’sia is 'unconstitutional'

He also alleged that current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was beholden to DAP because they could withdraw their support and collapse the government.

July 04, 2023, 04:34 PM

Abuse of S'pore public healthcare workers on the rise: MHA

Between 2013 and 2022, there were 1,794 persons convicted of serious offences against children under the age of 16.

July 04, 2023, 04:26 PM

Rent controls may discourage landlords from properly maintaining their rental units: Desmond Lee

The minister also noted that rental rates are beginning to stabilise.

July 04, 2023, 04:07 PM

FairPrice garbage bags 'conveniently located at checkout', store says products are not new

Strategic placement?

July 04, 2023, 03:14 PM

Pretzel Planet at Sengkang Grand Mall closes down after 3 months

It opened in March 2023.

July 04, 2023, 03:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.