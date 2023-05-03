Dyson to build first 'next-gen' battery plant in S'pore, will be operational by 2025

Dyson has chosen Singapore as the home for its first battery manufacturing plant, the household appliance manufacturer said in a press release on Wednesday (May 3).

The state-of-the-art plant will produce battery cells with proprietary technology for newly developed Dyson products.

As big as 53 basketball courts

The building will be located in Tuas and is expected to be the size of 53 basketball courts. It will be completed in 2023 and fully operational by 2025.

It is the most significant investment in advanced manufacturing in Dyson's history, according to the company.

"Our advanced manufacturing expansion in Singapore will enable Dyson to bring entirely new battery technology to market," Roland Krueger, Dyson's Chief Executive, commented.

"Singapore’s highly skilled engineers and scientists, and supportive government that embraces Industry 4.0 manufacturing, make it the perfect place for a high-technology company such as Dyson," he added.

S$4.6 billion global investment plan

The battery plant in Singapore is one of three developments announced by Dyson on Wednesday.

Along with the plant, Dyson will also be building an R&D campus in the Philippines and the UK.

These three investments are part of a £2.75 billion (S$4.6 billion) five-year investment plan, the company shared.

Taken together, they will boost Dyson's production capabilities in software, artificial intelligence and energy storage.

Dyson in Singapore

Dyson opened its first factory in Singapore in 2012.

In 2017, Dyson expanded its presence here and opened the Dyson Singapore Technology Centre at Science Park.

In 2018, Dyson announced (to much backlash back home in the UK) plans to open an electric vehicle factory here. A year later in 2019, the plan was scrapped.

In the same year, Dyson moved its global headquarters to Singapore, which is currently located in St. James Power Station.

