Dyson moving to St James Power Station in 2021, to double engineers & scientists in next 5 years

Singapore's first coal-fired power station will become Dyson's new global HQ.

Joshua Lee | November 29, 11:20 am

Singapore’s first coal-fired power station will become British technology company Dyson’s global headquarters in 2021.

Double pool of engineers and scientists in Singapore

Dyson announced on Nov. 28 that it will be taking over the 110,000 sq ft St James Power Station to increase its research and engineering footprint in Singapore two-fold and kickstart its global expansion.

Heres’ what it might look like:

Artist impression of the new HQ. Credit: Dyson.
The St James Power Station. Credit: Mapletree

The company will be installing new state-of-the-art research laboratories in the national monument.

It also plans to double its pool of highly skilled engineers and scientists in Singapore over the next five years to work on power electronics, energy storage, sensors, vision systems, embedded software, robotics, AI, machine learning and connected devices.

Dyson also plans to use new technologies to ensure that the building is as energy efficient as possible.

It will pursue Green Mark Platinum Standard, the highest energy efficiency rating in Singapore.

One Dyson digital motor produced in Singapore every 2.6 seconds

Dyson currently employs about 1,200 people in Singapore.

Of these, 350 are engineers and scientists.

According to its press release, Singapore is the centre of Dyson’s global supply chain, and its commercial and retail operations.

For example, the digital motor used in Dyson’s cord-free vacuum cleaners and personal care technology, such as their hairdryers, are made in Singapore.

According to the company, it produces a Dyson digital motor every 2.6 seconds.

Singapore is also an advanced manufacturing centre for Dyson, contributing to the production of 13 million high-speed digital motors a year.

A Dyson Control Tower in Singapore tracks the supply chain and logistics data in real time around the world.

Top images via Dyson and Mapletree.

