Domino's S'pore gives free pizzas to those queuing for Taylor Swift concert tickets at SingPost outlets

Taylor Swift mania has swept through Singapore leaving her fans breathless, because look what she made them do.

That's right, forgo a good night's rest at home to camp overnight outside SingPost outlets all over Singapore -- all for a chance to buy tickets to Swift's concerts in 2024.

These fans are in line physically for their chance to buy the tickets released on Friday, July 7 at 12pm.

Some of these Swifties would have been in line for more than one-and-a-half days by then.

And one pizza company here has played its cards right.

Domino's gives out free pizzas

Knowing full well that people spending the night out with little sleep can get hangry, Domino's set out to various SingPost outlets island to give out free pizzas to those in queue as a surprise.

And the unsolicited supper worked.

Those in line were seen in a TikTok by Domino's looking shocked at the appearance of freshly baked pizza as if this could not be for real and today was a fairytale.

Their wide-eyed countenance then turned into smiles and gasps as they realised what was going on.

Some were like: "You belong to me."

Others were like: "You need to calm down."

Sweeter than fiction.

All pics via Domino's Pizza