Taylor Swift fan spends 20th birthday queuing overnight with inflatable bed at SingPost for concert tickets

The race to get tickets to see Taylor Swift perform in Singapore has been heating up.

The singer will be performing for six nights — Mar. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 & 9, 2024 — at the National Stadium.

Among the hundreds of people around the island queuing up overnight at SingPost outlets to secure their tickets is one who opted for a bit more comfort.

TikTok user @lauraawrr, who identifies as "laura", shared a video of her brother inflating an air mattress at the Bras Basah SingPost outlet.

She added in her caption that she spent her 20th birthday at the outlet in order to secure tickets to see Swift.

Gushing about how staff at the outlet are "super friendly", she said in the comments that she and her brother are third in line.

It seems that those queuing at the Bras Basah outlet were a bit more prepared than the average person, as the TikTok user mentioned in the comments that someone else in line brought a tent.

And for those who are thinking of queuing overnight at a post office to buy tickets, here's this very useful tip:

Now we know.

