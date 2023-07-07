FAQ on how to buy tickets for Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets on Friday, Jul. 7

Mothership employees on Jul. 5 somehow managed to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Singapore concert.

Since then, we've been bombarded with lots of questions, and decided to write this frequently asked questions summary in hopes that it'll help you, the ticketless, in some way.

Are there more Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale on Jul. 7?

Yes, more tickets to Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore will be released for sale on Friday, Jul. 7, 2023.

Both the general on-sale and UOB reserved on-sale will start at 12pm.

Only access code holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the general on-sale.

Access codes were given out during The Eras Tour fan registration for general on-sale from Jun. 23 to 28 previously.

How many tickets are left for the UOB reserved on-sale?

Our unscientific guess is that some sections of the arena will be released for sale.

We saw entire sections unavailable when we entered the site to buy tickets on Wednesday, July 5.

Can we still buy UOB reserved tickets on-sale on July 7 without access code?

No access code is needed for the UOB reserved tickets on-sale.

However, a valid UOB card is required to purchase the tickets.

How early did we log in before the UOB pre-sale started on Wednesday?

About an hour before the sale started at 12pm.

Can I log into the same Ticketmaster account on multiple devices?

Yes, you can, but you can only buy a maximum of four tickets per account.

Are there going to be more Taylor Swift shows released after this?

A total of 14 new shows have been added in UK/ Europe.

So, anything can happen in Singapore.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

Do you have to wait for hours before the waiting queue started?

No, the holding area only opened about 30 minutes before the tickets went on sale and queue numbers were issued randomly.

Waiting for hours before might not help.

Just remember to log in to your account early, like an hour before.

Why are people going to SingPost to queue instead of buying online?

When you buy online, virtual queue numbers are issued randomly.

When you're queuing at the physical location, you know your place in the queue.

There is no set number of tickets set aside for online or offline sales.

So, it's really up to you to decide how you imagine your odds will be of scoring the tickets.

What was the six-digit verification for UOB presale?

It was the first six digits of your UOB credit card.

Can I go to SingPost to buy tickets without access code?

An access code is required.

What is the UOB reserved sale procedure?

UOB confirmed it will provide a link on Facebook and Instagram for their reserved on-sale on Friday, at 12pm.

