School gets holiday if student gets Taylor Swift to perform in school for free: Chan Chun Sing

Education minister Chan Chun Sing addressed many students' requests for a school holiday following mega-pop star Taylor Swift's announcement of her multiple concert dates in Singapore.

Taking to his Instagram, Chan shared a TikTok video of students who sent him messages to request a school holiday on Jul. 5 and Jul. 7, 2023.

These two dates are when Taylor Swift tickets are released for sale.

UOB card members will have a presale on Jul. 5 at 12pm, while general sales begin on Jul. 7 at 12pm.

Chan wrote in his caption that many have "requested, encouraged and recommended MOE and I to declare a school holiday on the concert days when Taylor Swift performs in [Singapore]".

"I hear you [and] I feel you," he added.

"But I am concerned how fans of Coldplay, Blackpink, BTS, Beyoncé, and others will feel too. I am also concerned that this may further fuel inflation as some overseas reports have suggested."

His solution

Instead, Chan posed a challenge to the students that have asked for a school holiday.

If a fan can get Taylor Swift to perform at their school for free, then he can declare a school holiday for that school.

"If any creative and enterprising fan can invite her (or any other A listers just to be fair) to your school to perform free of charge, we can have your school declare a school holiday?! Then everyone gets to enjoy this inclusive concert! 😆😆 Oops… If she turns up and your school declares a school holiday, then will you all still turn up that day?? 😜😜 Ok, if you can invite her to your school to perform free of charge, your school will have the next day off? 🤩🤩 Better? Try not to have her come on Fri then…? 🤪🤪"

Swift is scheduled to perform in 2024 on Mar. 2, 3 and 4 at the National Stadium.

Her highly anticipated tour even led to the ticketing site Ticketmaster SG crashing as fans rushed to register for the general sale.

Top photos via Chan Chun Sing/Instagram & Taylor Swift/Instagram