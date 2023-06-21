Taylor Swift to perform at S’pore National Stadium on Mar. 2, 3 & 4, 2024

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Taylor Swift has announced that she will be performing in Singapore on Mar. 2, 3 and 4, 2024 as part of her “The Eras Tour”.
EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023
She will only be making two stops in Asia – Singapore and Tokyo.
@nova.mothership Right out of my wildest dreams ✨ #taylorswift #theerastour #tserastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore ♬ ...Ready For It?
Her last concert here was in 2015, as part of her “The 1989 World Tour”.
Swift did not play in Singapore in 2018 during her “Reputation Stadium Tour”. At the time, she only played one stop in Asia – Tokyo.
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong shared the “great news” of Swift’s concert on his social media platforms.
Ticketing details
While the seating plan has not been released, concert promoters AEG have confirmed that tickets will be priced from S$108.
VIP packages will also be available.
UOB card members presale
When: Jul. 5, 12pm to Jul. 7, 9am
The presale will only be open to those with UOB cards.
General sales
When: From Jul. 7, 12pm
Fans must register for the general sales on Ticketmaster between Jun. 23, 12pm and Jun. 28, 12pm.
Top photos from Taylor Swift's Twitter
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.