Taylor Swift to perform at S’pore National Stadium on Mar. 2, 3 & 4, 2024

The battle for tickets is going to be tough.

Lee Wei Lin | June 21, 2023, 12:00 AM

Taylor Swift has announced that she will be performing in Singapore on Mar. 2, 3 and 4, 2024 as part of her “The Eras Tour”.

She will only be making two stops in Asia – Singapore and Tokyo.

@nova.mothership Right out of my wildest dreams ✨ #taylorswift #theerastour #tserastour #erastoursingapore #taylorswiftsingapore ♬ ...Ready For It?

Her last concert here was in 2015, as part of her “The 1989 World Tour”.

Swift did not play in Singapore in 2018 during her “Reputation Stadium Tour”. At the time, she only played one stop in Asia – Tokyo.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong shared the “great news” of Swift’s concert on his social media platforms.

Ticketing details

While the seating plan has not been released, concert promoters AEG have confirmed that tickets will be priced from S$108.

VIP packages will also be available.

UOB card members presale

When: Jul. 5, 12pm to Jul. 7, 9am

The presale will only be open to those with UOB cards.

General sales

When: From Jul. 7, 12pm

Fans must register for the general sales on Ticketmaster between Jun. 23, 12pm and Jun. 28, 12pm.

