Taylor Swift to perform at S’pore National Stadium on Mar. 2, 3 & 4, 2024

Taylor Swift has announced that she will be performing in Singapore on Mar. 2, 3 and 4, 2024 as part of her “The Eras Tour”.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

She will only be making two stops in Asia – Singapore and Tokyo.

Her last concert here was in 2015, as part of her “The 1989 World Tour”.

Swift did not play in Singapore in 2018 during her “Reputation Stadium Tour”. At the time, she only played one stop in Asia – Tokyo.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong shared the “great news” of Swift’s concert on his social media platforms.

Ticketing details

While the seating plan has not been released, concert promoters AEG have confirmed that tickets will be priced from S$108.

VIP packages will also be available.

UOB card members presale

When: Jul. 5, 12pm to Jul. 7, 9am

The presale will only be open to those with UOB cards.

General sales

When: From Jul. 7, 12pm

Fans must register for the general sales on Ticketmaster between Jun. 23, 12pm and Jun. 28, 12pm.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Taylor Swift's Twitter