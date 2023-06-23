Fans crash Ticketmaster SG as they register for Taylor Swift tickets

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is one of the most highly anticipated concerts for 2024, and fans are not wasting any time to try and get tickets.

By any means necessary.

In order to gain online access to general tickets sale on Jul. 7, 2023, fans are required to register via Ticketmaster SG.

However, before fan registration for general on-sale could begin, at around 11:57am, some were unable to log into their Ticketmaster account and were left with a blank screen that read: "error: rate exceeded".

At 12pm, when registration began, many were directed to a virtual queue to wait and register.

As of 12:25pm, some have managed to successfully register while others are still stuck in the queue.

General on-sale tickets begin on Jul. 7 at 12pm.

UOB card holders are able to purchase their tickets during the UOB card members presale from Jul. 5 at 12pm to Jul. 7 at 9am.

