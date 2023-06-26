Back

MFA advises S’poreans to defer all non-essential travel to Russia & avoid interstate trips

Unstable security situation.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 26, 2023, 11:13 AM

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory on Jun. 25, warning against non-essential travel to Russia and all travel to Ukraine.

MFA said it was due to “the unstable security situation in southern Russia which may spread to other parts of the country”, without elaborating further.

It continues to advise Singaporeans not to travel to Ukraine given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The advisory also mentioned that there have been instances of “shellings in Belgorod, drone attacks in Moscow, and a bombing in St Petersburg” in the past months.

Singaporeans in Russia are also advised to temporarily avoid inter-state travel.

MFA advised them to remain vigilant and monitor local media closely, as well as take necessary precautions for their personal safety.

Situation in Russia

On Jun. 24, Russian notorious mercenary group Wagner had declared an armed mutiny against the country’s leadership.

Wagner forces were later seen marching into the streets of Rostov-on-don, a city in southern Russia that is home to a Russian military headquarters overseeing the invasion of Ukraine.

However, the rebellion was called off a day later after the group’s leader and one-time Putin confidante, Yevgeny Prigozhin, struck a deal with the Kremlin.

Singaporeans who need help

Singaporean citizens are encouraged to eRegister with MFA at this link.

Singaporeans in Russia who require consular assistance should contact the Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Moscow.

Address: Pereulok Kamennaya Sloboda 5, 121099 Moscow, Russian Federation

Tel: +7 499 241 37 02 during office hours

24-hour emergency hotline: +7 906 009 00 69

Email: [email protected]

They can also contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr).

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: [email protected]

