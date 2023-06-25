Wagner mercenary warlord Prigozhin calls off rebellion & advance into Moscow

The armed mutiny was over much quicker than anyone expected, but questions remain over Vladimir Putin's long-term control and the stability of Russia itself.

On Jun. 24 (Singapore time), the world was rocked by the news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, one-time Putin confidante and vicious leader of the mercenary group Wagner, had declared open rebellion.

He moved his forces out of Russian-occupied Ukraine and into the key Russian city of Rostov, even taking over the headquarters of the southern military district overseeing the invasion.

The Russian president himself appeared in an emergency TV broadcast, denouncing Wagner's actions and vowing to punish those who rebelled.

Wagner forces under Prigozhin's command then began advancing north towards Moscow, with scattered reports of Russian military helicopters sent to intercept the column being destroyed.

With most of Russia's military might tied up in Ukraine, it looked as though the remaining security forces in the capital city would not be able to resist an invading army.

Deal struck with the Kremlin

Then incredibly, Russian state media announced that Prigozhin had agreed a deal with the Kremlin.

The deal had been struck with the assistance of President Alexander Lukashenko, the autocratic leader of Belarus.

The mercenary warlord would call off the advance on Moscow. According to the BBC, the charges against Prigozhin for fomenting armed rebellion would be dropped.

In exchange, Prigozhin and Wagner forces would pull out of Rostov. Prigozhin himself is on his way to Belarus, AP News reported.

It was not immediately apparent if Sergei Shoigu, Russia's defence minister and the man that Prigozhin had personally blamed for Wagner losses in Ukraine, would be ousted as part of the deal.

Wagner fighters who took part in the rebellion would not be punished after all, announced Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin's highest goal, he said, was to avoid bloodshed.

