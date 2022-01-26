Back

S'poreans advised to defer all travel to Ukraine over escalating tensions: MFA

The U.S. and the UK have withdrawn the families of diplomats from the country.

Matthias Ang | January 26, 2022, 09:46 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Ukraine in light of escalating tensions within the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

In addition, Singaporeans who are in Ukraine are strongly advised to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely.

Singapore has no diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

MFA added that Singaporeans there should take necessary precautions for their personal safety, and register electronically with the ministry immediately if they have not done so.

What's happening in Ukraine?

Russia has deployed about 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border, sparking concerns in Europe and the U.S. that it could invade the country, BBC reported.

Russia has denied having any such plan to invade, despite the troop build-up.

In response, the U.S. has put 8,500 troops on alert for deployment at short-notice.

It has also sent about 90 tonnes in "lethal aid" to the Eastern European nation, Reuters reported.

Western powers have also agreed to "unprecedented sanctions" on Russia, if it were to invade.

The Guardian reported that both the U.S. and UK have also withdrawn the families of diplomats from the country, amidst the rising tension.

What's driving Russia's actions?

According to NBC News, on January 21, Russia issued the following demands:

  • A stop on NATO's eastward expansion,

  • A formal veto on Ukraine from ever joining NATO, and

  • NATO's rollback of its military deployments in the region, among others.

These demands were rejected by the U.S. and NATO, on the grounds that it will significantly redraw the security landscape.

At least one political commentator has opined that Putin intentionally made excessive demands he knows will be rejected, so that he can claim the diplomatic approach has failed.

A senior U.S. official told the Guardian that Russia "knows" at least some of its demands would be seen as "unacceptable".

The U.S. also highlighted that the issue at stake was not NATO's expansion but Russia's aggression.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image Screenshot from ABCNews YouTube

Foreign journalist slams Scoot & S'pore Airlines after cancelled flight forced a night's stay in Changi Airport

They were unable to leave Changi Airport due to Covid-19 restrictions, and hotels there were apparently fully booked.

January 26, 2022, 09:15 PM

Why was OCBC the target of the recent phishing attacks?

One cybersecurity expert pointed out a potential weakness in OCBC’s digital token set-up procedure that might have made it an attractive target.

January 26, 2022, 08:35 PM

Non-local teens who flipped signboard at S’pore child get 'stern warning' from police, will not be prosecuted

The teen wrote a note of apology to the child and her mother and offered to make amends, including full payment of the child's medical expenses.

January 26, 2022, 08:27 PM

S'pore migrant worker's leg amputated after workplace accident, colleagues helping to raise S$150,000 for medical bills

His colleagues hope to get him a prosthetic leg so that he can continue working to provide for his family back home.

January 26, 2022, 08:02 PM

Night Owl Cinematics aims to attract viewers with content instead of influencers after saga

This is what's next.

January 26, 2022, 06:50 PM

M'sians angry playground has concrete slides & surrounded by sand

Obviously these people have forgotten what playgrounds were like in the past.

January 26, 2022, 06:33 PM

Jurong Bird Park fixes up injured hawk-eagle using feathers from a donor & bamboo chopsticks

Given a new lease of life.

January 26, 2022, 06:31 PM

S'pore govt contributes over S$67,000 to disaster relief efforts in Tonga

The Singapore Red Cross also launched a public fundraising appeal for Tonga.

January 26, 2022, 06:03 PM

Unvaxxed persons can gather for private worship in groups of 5 at a time starting Feb. 1, 2022

Private worshippers must remain masked at all times while in the place of worship.

January 26, 2022, 04:54 PM

M'sia Forestry Department director criticised for saying deforestation is 'good' for tigers

"Khalim must be dreaming of his cat at home," a Malaysian MP said in response.

January 26, 2022, 04:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.