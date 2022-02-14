S'poreans in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible: MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an advisory urging Singaporeans in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible.

It did not mention how many Singaporeans were in the country, which is facing escalating tensions with Russia.

Other countries such as the UK, U.S., Australia, Germany and Japan have also issued similar advice, according to The Guardian.

Singaporeans in need of assistance can contact the MFA duty office.

This is MFA's statement in full:

"Tensions have continued to heighten in Ukraine and the surrounding region. In view of the current situation, Singaporeans in Ukraine are advised to leave the country as soon as possible via commercial means while it is still possible to do so. There is no guarantee that MFA will be in a position to assist Singaporeans’ departure if conflict occurs. Singapore does not have a diplomatic mission in Ukraine. Singaporeans who are still in Ukraine should immediately e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so. Those who require consular assistance can contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours) Tel: +65 6379 8800/6379 8855 Fax: +65 6476 7302"

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation Facebook