Back

Lawrence Wong meets with US & China defence chiefs on sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue

Reaffirmation of bilateral defence ties.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 05, 2023, 05:28 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met with both the defence chiefs of the U.S. and China while Singapore hosted the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD).

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called on Wong at The Treasury on Jun. 3, 2023, on the sidelines of the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue.

Wong was standing in for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as Acting PM, as the latter had tested positive for Covid-19 on Jun. 1.

It was the first meeting between Wong and Austin, according to a readout by the U.S. Department of Defence.

Strong defence relations with US

During the call, Wong and Austin reaffirmed the excellent and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and the U.S.

They also discussed ongoing bilateral defence initiatives and exchanged views on geopolitical developments, as well as the regional security architecture.

Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to regional stability and prosperity, while emphasising the need for open lines of communication.

This point was also raised in both the speeches of Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Austin at separate plenary sessions during the SLD.

Austin affirmed the U.S.'s continued support for the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) training in the U.S, while Wong stressed Singapore's long-standing support for the major power's presence in the region.

The call was also attended by Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

Warm defence relationship with China

In addition, Wong also met with China's national defence minister Li Shangfu, earlier on Jun. 2.

During the call, both sides reaffirmed the "long-standing, warm and friendly bilateral defence relationship" between Singapore and China, while exchanging views on security developments.

They welcomed the progress in bilateral defence cooperation under the 2019 enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation (ADESC), which was first signed between both countries in 2008.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, and came shortly after the recent diplomatic exchanges between leaders of Singapore and China.

Flurry of bilateral meetings

Over the weekend, Austin and Li had separate calls with their Singapore counterpart Ng on the margins of the SLD.

Wong, as Acting PM, also hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting.

Related:

Top images via Mindef

S'pore film students goes green with reusable lunch boxes on set & secondhand wardrobe & prop

The crew also used energy-efficient lights and reusable thermos water bottles.

June 05, 2023, 10:07 PM

Eunos coffee shop sells iced water for S$0.70, cold drinks at S$0.90 more than hot drinks, complaints ensue

How much will you pay?

June 05, 2023, 07:34 PM

Changi Airport Group reports net profit of S$33 million

They recovered from their S$838 million loss the previous financial year.

June 05, 2023, 06:58 PM

Shanmugam & Bilahari Kausikan discuss the Middle East's 'revolutionary' changes, agency to act

The role of the United States in the region remained "indispensable", despite being "unreliable", Bilahari remarked.

June 05, 2023, 06:46 PM

Horse racing average attendance fell to 2,600 in 2022, 350 Turf Club staff to be retrenched

The last scheduled race will take place in October 2024.

June 05, 2023, 06:32 PM

Molten Diners closing on Jun. 29, 1-for-1 wagyu beef steak promotion now

Molten Diners won the Best Steak award in the 2020 Singapore Halal Awards.

June 05, 2023, 05:50 PM

No more horse racing: S'pore Turf Club to hold last race in Oct. 2024

The land will be returned and redeveloped, which could include public housing.

June 05, 2023, 05:37 PM

M1 launches new eco-friendly 5G SIM card made from recycled materials

The size of the new SIM card holder will also be halved, reducing the plastic used.

June 05, 2023, 03:21 PM

3 fully sponsored tours to Japan on offer, anyone in S'pore can apply

Go to Japan for free.

June 05, 2023, 02:57 PM

Simon Road Hokkien Mee moves to Kovan hawker centre

Still in Kovan.

June 05, 2023, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.