Lawrence Wong meets with US & China defence chiefs on sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met with both the defence chiefs of the U.S. and China while Singapore hosted the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD).

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called on Wong at The Treasury on Jun. 3, 2023, on the sidelines of the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue.

Wong was standing in for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as Acting PM, as the latter had tested positive for Covid-19 on Jun. 1.

It was the first meeting between Wong and Austin, according to a readout by the U.S. Department of Defence.

Strong defence relations with US

During the call, Wong and Austin reaffirmed the excellent and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and the U.S.

They also discussed ongoing bilateral defence initiatives and exchanged views on geopolitical developments, as well as the regional security architecture.

Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to regional stability and prosperity, while emphasising the need for open lines of communication.

This point was also raised in both the speeches of Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Austin at separate plenary sessions during the SLD.

Austin affirmed the U.S.'s continued support for the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) training in the U.S, while Wong stressed Singapore's long-standing support for the major power's presence in the region.

The call was also attended by Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

Warm defence relationship with China

In addition, Wong also met with China's national defence minister Li Shangfu, earlier on Jun. 2.

During the call, both sides reaffirmed the "long-standing, warm and friendly bilateral defence relationship" between Singapore and China, while exchanging views on security developments.

They welcomed the progress in bilateral defence cooperation under the 2019 enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation (ADESC), which was first signed between both countries in 2008.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, and came shortly after the recent diplomatic exchanges between leaders of Singapore and China.

Flurry of bilateral meetings

Over the weekend, Austin and Li had separate calls with their Singapore counterpart Ng on the margins of the SLD.

Wong, as Acting PM, also hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting.

Top images via Mindef