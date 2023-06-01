Lawrence Wong to serve as Acting PM while PM Lee recuperates at home after getting Covid-19 again

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will serve as the Acting Prime Minister while Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recuperates at home after testing positive for Covid-19 again on Jun. 1, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
In his capacity as the Acting PM, Wong will be hosting the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting on Jun. 2.
Earlier in the day, PM Lee shared in a Facebook post that he would have to miss the consecration ceremony of Sri Thendayuthapani Temple because his doctor had advised him to self-isolate until he tested negative.
Lee also revealed that his doctor said his latest infection was a Covid rebound, which happens in 5 to 10 per cent of cases.
Top images via Lee Hsien Loong & Lawrence Wong/Facebook
