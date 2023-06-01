Back

Lawrence Wong to serve as Acting PM while PM Lee recuperates at home after getting Covid-19 again

Wong will be hosting Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

June 01, 2023, 02:15 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will serve as the Acting Prime Minister while Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recuperates at home after testing positive for Covid-19 again on Jun. 1, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

In his capacity as the Acting PM, Wong will be hosting the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting on Jun. 2.

Earlier in the day, PM Lee shared in a Facebook post that he would have to miss the consecration ceremony of Sri Thendayuthapani Temple because his doctor had advised him to self-isolate until he tested negative.

Lee also revealed that his doctor said his latest infection was a Covid rebound, which happens in 5 to 10 per cent of cases.

