Back

Ng Eng Hen meets China defence minister Li Shangfu, S'pore & China to set up high-level telephone line

Li is on an introductory visit to Singapore from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4.

Keyla Supharta | June 01, 2023, 06:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Minister for Defence of Singapore Ng Eng Hen met with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu today (Jun. 1), where both ministers co-chaired the second Singapore-China Defence Ministers' Dialogue (DMD).

Li, a State Councilor and China's Minister of National Defense, is currently making an introductory visit to Singapore from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4. He will also be attending and addressing the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue, taking place on Jun. 4.

Secure hotline

Ng and Li witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Establishment of a Secure Defense Telephone Link during their meeting.

Under the MOU, both defence establishments will work towards establishing a Secure Defense Telephone Link for high-level communications between defence leaders of the two countries.

The MOU was signed by China's People’s Liberation Army Deputy Chief of Joint Staff Central Military Commission Lieutenant-General Jing Jianfeng and Chan Heng Kee, Permanent Secretary of Defence.

Bilateral cooperation

Both DMD and the MOU are initiatives under the Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation (ADESC) signed in 2019.

The ADESC formalised and provided a framework for developing a bilateral defence partnership between Singapore and China.

During their meeting, Ng and Li reaffirmed their commitment towards strengthening defence cooperation.

Both ministers also discussed global and regional security issues and practical ways to strengthen Asean-China defence cooperation under the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus.

During his introductory visit, Li will also be meeting Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He will also be hosted to dinner by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue

Li will be speaking at a plenary session titled "China's New Security Initiatives" during the Shangri-La Dialogue on Jun. 4.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual top-level security forum organised by the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS).

Earlier this week, it was reported that China turned down a meeting with the U.S. defence chiefs at the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue.

This was despite reports that the U.S. and China defence chiefs were likely to meet on the sidelines at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will also be attending and addressing the dialogue on Saturday (Jun. 3), a day before Li is scheduled to speak at the plenary session.

Read more:

Top image via Ng Eng Hen/Facebook.

S'pore ups penalties for drug possession to 30 years' jail, 15 strokes of cane

The remaining provisions of the MDA will take effect in the first half of 2024.

June 01, 2023, 06:28 PM

Ralph Lauren to open Ralph's Coffee cafe at Marina Bay Sands in mid-July 2023

Finally in Singapore.

June 01, 2023, 06:19 PM

More sweaty 29°C nights in S'pore in first 2 weeks of June 2023

But thy eternal summer will not fade.

June 01, 2023, 06:04 PM

Complete LEGO® NINJAGO® missions & redeem free minifigure at Compass One from Jun 1 to 18, 2023

Bring your kids and have a ball of fun.

June 01, 2023, 05:57 PM

Taiwan’s Carrefour markets bak zhang tied up in elaborate shibari knots

Hmmm.

June 01, 2023, 05:45 PM

Japanese band ONE OK ROCK to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Dec. 18, 2023

If only it was a One Way Ticket.

June 01, 2023, 04:58 PM

Firm merged from Keppel O&M & Sembcorp Marine under CPIB investigation for alleged corruption in Brazil

Both CPIB and the firm in question said they are unable to comment or provide further details as investigations are ongoing.

June 01, 2023, 04:43 PM

S'porean, 46, jailed 4 days in default of S$1,400 fine for smoking & staying at ECP park shelter without licence

Four other charges were taken into consideration during the man's sentencing.

June 01, 2023, 04:36 PM

Sneak peek: Thai Supermarket at Aperia Mall opening end June 2023, merchandise galore

Boat noodles flavoured Lay's, anybody?

June 01, 2023, 04:05 PM

Cheaper things to buy at Don Don Donki PLQ from now till June 4

Are you humming the song yet?

June 01, 2023, 03:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.