4 foreign women, aged 30-34, arrested in M'sia for begging money at Genting Highlands

Not nice.

Syahindah Ishak | Winnie Li | May 11, 2023, 06:47 PM

A 23-second video showing a woman in blue begging for money from an elderly man at Genting Highlands went viral on social media.

Video via Polis Bentong/Facebook

In the video, the person recording could be seen approaching the man and telling him he should not give the woman any money as she was a scammer.

Another woman, who appeared to be in cahoots with the woman in blue, was then filmed pointing a plastic bottle at the person recording, presumably to stop him from filming.

The person filming then asked the man whether the women was begging him for money

After the man replied "yes", a voice could be heard saying: "They have nothing to eat. They [kept begging from the elderly]."

4 women arrested by M'sia police

In response to the incident, the chief superintendent of Bentong district police, Zaiham Mohd Kahar, announced on Facebook on May 9 that they have arrested four female foreigners between the ages of 30 and 34.

The women are suspected of being involved in syndicate activities by begging for money and causing disturbances at Genting Highlands.

Investigations revealed that the women have been begging for money from members of the public at Genting Highlands since May 5, 2023.

Specifically, the women would approach people and beg for money near First World Hotel and Genting Malaysia Berhad.

Several complaints were lodged previously regarding the women's activities.

The women are investigated under Section 27 (c) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for begging in a public place when said individual is capable of earning a living, added Zaiham.

If convicted, the women could be fined up to RM100 (S$29.76), be jailed for up to a month, or both.

