Good Samaritans help woman allegedly passed out drunk on MRT seat

Hannah Martens | May 15, 2023, 03:19 PM

There is good in this world.

A TikTok posted on May 14, 2023, showed a woman in Singapore passed out on the MRT train seat being helped by strangers.

The woman, who appeared unresponsive and unaccompanied, was slumped over two seats.

When the train was boarded by other passengers, a group of strangers attempted to help the woman by propping her up.

One commuter even offered her shoulder for the woman to lie on and held her head up by resting her hand on the woman's head.

The strangers around the woman also appeared to put something back into her purse before closing it.

@birds_eye38 ladies!!! please!! control your drinking habit... alamak..#ctto #drunk ♬ In The End - Mellen Gi Remix - Tommee Profitt & Fleurie & Mellen Gi

Heartwarming reaction to strangers helping

Commenters in the comment section praised the strangers for their help, noting how the woman was lucky that this happened in Singapore instead of somewhere else.

In response to Mothership's queries, the person who uploaded the TikTok said the video was filmed at Raffles Place MRT station.

Nothing is known about the woman's identity or where she was going.

The only thing that was certain was that she was alone.

Commenters unkind to woman

However, online commenters criticised the woman's behaviour, saying that she should have taken a taxi home or not drink so much to the point she passed out in public.

All photos via birds_eyey38/TikTok

