Back

Body of woman, 68, found decomposing in Ang Mo Kio flat, possibly after she fell in shower

She was reportedly living alone after her aunt passed away six years ago.

Winnie Li | May 02, 2023, 02:38 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 68-year-old woman, who was living alone in an HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio, was found dead in her unit on Apr. 29 after her neighbour noticed a strong foul smell coming out of the flat.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a residential unit at Block 224 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on Saturday at 10:30am.

A woman was found lying motionless in the flat and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Last seen by neighbour on Thursday

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the woman's next-door neighbour, Joanna (transliteration from Mandarin), said the last time she saw the deceased was on Apr. 27, two days before the body was discovered.

At the time, she was sitting in her living room as usual.

However, on Apr. 28, Joanna found the door and windows of the woman's flat were shut.

When the 49-year-old walked past the deceased's home around noon, she also noticed a foul smell.

While she had her doubts, Joanna didn't knock on the door as the smell was not very strong.

That evening, Joanna decided to walk up to her neighbour's flat and find out what had happened after not seeing the woman for the entire afternoon.

"No one answered the door, but I could hear the sound of running water coming out from the kitchen. I thought she must be showering, so I left," the 49-year-old recounted.

Neighbour notified police after noticing foul smell

It was only when another male neighbour walked past the deceased's unit on Apr. 29 and noticed a strong foul smell that Joanna suspected that something might have gone wrong and alerted the authorities.

When police officers arrived at the scene and opened the door, a number of flies flew out, and the entire corridor was filled with a foul smell, the 49-year-old said.

The woman was subsequently found lying on the bathroom floor inside her flat.

"We speculated that the woman passed away on Thursday after falling down while taking a shower in the bathroom," Joanna said.

Deceased was an introvert who lived alone

According to the neighbours of the deceased, the woman was introverted and she rarely spoke to others or left her flat other than to buy takeaways.

Nevertheless, they had been keeping an eye out for the woman and had invited her to join community activities multiple times previously.

Two relatives of the deceased also told Shin Min that she used to live with her aunt in the unit until the older woman passed away six years ago.

The female relative also said they used to take the deceased out for reunion gatherings during celebrations and festivities.

They never thought she would pass away so suddenly.

Related stories

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

Someone's pet cat sneaks into Sembawang flat, acts shocked when caught, refuses to leave

Cat burglar.

May 02, 2023, 06:23 PM

Hidden garden-themed cafe in Clarke Quay Central overlooks S'pore River, offers brunch, mains & pizza

Extensive menu.

May 02, 2023, 05:20 PM

32 penguins carried or ushered out of Jurong Bird Park in crates for 30-min truck ride to new Bird Paradise

New home.

May 02, 2023, 04:48 PM

M'sia says schools can close if it exceeds 37°C for 3 straight days & heatwave declared

Malaysia's education ministry issued a circular after two children reportedly died of heatstroke in Kelantan.

May 02, 2023, 03:37 PM

JB mall hosts 'fat cat competition', sparks concern that it encourages overfeeding

Controversial.

May 02, 2023, 03:29 PM

Woman, 67, dies after morning car accident along Anson Road

She was unconscious when taken to the hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.

May 02, 2023, 02:14 PM

Hungry guy eats S$200,000 banana artwork at South Korea museum as it appealed to him (pun intended)

Just modern art things.

May 02, 2023, 02:08 PM

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of Thailand's opposition Pheu Thai party, gives birth 2 weeks before election

Her father Thaksin Shinawatra, who has been in exile since 2008, said he wants to come home "soon".

May 02, 2023, 01:56 PM

S'porean man, 29, in a romantic relationship with sex worker jailed for helping her rent condo as brothel

She turned witness against him and he was sentenced to 11 week's jail.

May 02, 2023, 01:31 PM

S'pore girl allegedly suffers minor cuts after bathroom glass door shatters during shower

Dangerous.

May 02, 2023, 01:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.