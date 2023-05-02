Police arrest woman, 26, for crime of breaking into Yio Chu Kang house, stealing watch, camera & S$50

The police arrested a 26-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft.

On April 26, at about 12pm, the police were alerted to a case of housebreaking where a unit along Mimosa Terrace in Yio Chu Kang was allegedly broken into.

Cash amounting to S$50, a watch and an SLR camera were purportedly stolen.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the woman and arrested her within the same day through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footage.

The watch, SLR camera and coins were seized as case exhibits.

The woman was to be charged in court on April 28 with housebreaking and theft.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police said they would like to advise the public to adopt the following crime prevention measures: