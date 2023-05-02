Woman, 67, dies after morning car accident along Anson Road

A 67-year-old woman died after being involved in a car accident along Anson Road in Tanjong Pagar on Apr. 28, 2023.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on May. 2 that they were alerted to an accident along Anson Road, near International Plaza towards Robinson Road at 9:15am on Apr. 28.

In a video posted on Facebook by a witness, the woman was seen crossing the road in the yellow box at a junction just as a car made a right turn.

The vehicle hit the woman, knocking her to the ground.

The car's licence plate slid along the ground as the woman collapsed.

Five passersby rushed to the woman's aid.

One of them could be seen kneeling on the ground with her phone pressed to her ear.

Another passerby picked up the car's licence plate.

According to the SPF, the woman was unconscious when she was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

She later passed away from her injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Facebook