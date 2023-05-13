Rooster keeps crowing before dawn, Jalan Bukit Merah residents can't sleep

A few housing estates in Singapore are home to wild fowl.

However, it appears that most recently, the population of wild fowl in another estate – Jalan Bukit Merah – has shot up as well.

According to Shin Min Daily News on May 12, residents living near Block 139 Jalan Bukit Merah have formally lodged complaints with their town council after months of tolerating noise from the chickens in the estate during the wee hours of the morning.

A video shared by a resident showed just how loud the free-roaming chickens can get even before dawn.

Like an alarm clock

One resident, 83, who spoke to Shin Min, shared that the wild fowl can get very noisy, and would usually crow every day, except on rainy days.

According to the estate's residents, the number of wild fowl has significantly inxreased in the past couple of months, with an estimated population of more than 10 chickens now, as compared to just a few at the very beginning.

One resident, 48, said that one rooster, in particular, has been making noise from 3am to 6am every day for the past two weeks, making it hard for him to rest properly after having just completed a surgery.

He said: "There's also another wild fowl that will fly up this tree and crow every day, not just in the evening, but at dawn as well. I'm near my wit's end."

As his children have to wake up at 6am for school, the rooster's crows have also made it hard for his children to rest well, and this has affected their energy levels.

Another resident shared that she suspects that the wild fowl population has only increased most recently because someone has been feeding them.

"I have seen some aunties feeding the wild chickens with rice grains in the past", she shared.

Town council working on managing wild fowl population with NParks

In response to queries by Shin Min, the Tanjong Pagar town council confirmed that it has received complaints from the estate's residents about the wild fowl population, and that it is looking into it.

According to a spokesperson, the town council is working closely with the National Parks Board (NParks) to manage the estate's wild fowl population, and has begun taking action as of May 9.

