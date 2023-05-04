Man, 42, behind 'wife-sharing' plot, gets 29 years jail & 24 strokes of cane for drugging wife & helping 5 men rape her

After pleading guilty on May 4, 2023, the "mastermind" of the "wife-sharing" rape case claimed in the High Court that he wishes to accept his "due punishment".

According to CNA, he said in mitigation that he hoped that the judge would allow him to go for a "legal diagnosis" to "find out what was really going on" in his mind, which he claimed was for the "safety" of his wife and children.

He even alleged that he committed the crimes because his wife had multiple "affairs" — not proven or substantiated in court.

The man was eventually sentenced to 29 years in jail and 24 strokes of the cane by the High Court.

Helped five men rape his wife

The man is the sixth of the seven men to have pleaded guilty in court, who was involved in the case that first made headlines in 2020.

Identified only as J in court documents, the 42-year-old Singaporean is a father of four.

The seven men were identified as J, K, L, M, N, O, and P.

All parties in the case cannot be named due to a gag order imposed by the court.

J's wife, a victim in the case, was raped by five other men over eight years after her husband drugged her on multiple occasions — sometimes pretending to give her medication to alleviate her menstrual pain.

He also raped K’s wife on three occasions between 2012 and 2013 and raped M’s former wife in 2018.

The men put their sexual fantasies to fruition

J, a safety officer, married his now 41-year-old wife in 2008.

He had once asked his wife if she was interested in a threesome to satisfy his fantasy, but his wife dismissed him.

In 2010, he conspired with other men who shared his fantasy and put their plan into action.

He had met them on platforms such as the adult forum Sammyboy.

Took videos and live-streamed the rapes

The men, who had wives, drugged their wives and invited other men over to their houses to rape them while they were unconscious.

They took videos of the acts and even live-streamed the rape to other men in the group.

The men also continued their depraved discussions to relive their crimes, such as discussing plans to get their wives impregnated by each other.

Wife stumbled across sex footage

The offences came to light when J's wife stumbled upon footage of her engaging in sex acts while unconscious.

J had fallen asleep while viewing the video on his phone and had forgotten to turn it off.

She then dug deeper into their exchanges and discovered that the men had been raping their wives.

She slapped her husband awake and confronted him.

The men were eventually arrested.

Prosecution seeking 28 to 32 years jail term

J pleaded guilty to six charges, with another 11 charges taken into consideration.

He was previously represented by two sets of lawyers, but dropped them and acted for himself, CNA reported.

The prosecution asked for a sentence of between 28 and 32 years and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane, according to The Straits Times.

In mitigation, J admitted that he pleaded guilty to "accept responsibility" and accept his "due punishment".

Claims he concerned about family's "safety"

He said in court that his "main concern" was his wife's and children's "safety".

He asked the judge to send him for a "legal assessment and diagnosis of what's really going on in [his] mind".

J said he was willing to receive treatment to "be considered safe enough to be returned to" his home and family, as he claimed his "family nucleus is still very much intact".

He is currently undergoing psychiatric attention and counselling in prison.

Prosecution: Wife did not forgive him

J claimed that his wife has forgiven him, but the prosecution rebutted this by reading from his wife's victim impact statement, where she said: "I kept thinking about how cruel he was to do this to me."

He also claimed that he committed the offences because his wife had affairs in 2010 and 2014.

J also tendered a letter from his mother, who asked the court to be lenient to her "filial" son, a "responsible and loving good father" to his four daughters.

Five men sentenced

Five of the seven men involved had been sentenced.

Four men received jail terms of between 13.5 years and 22 years.

Three received 20 strokes of the cane, while the fourth man cannot be canned as he is above 50.

The sixth man, P, who had the least involvement in the case, was sentenced to three years in January 2022.

The case for the last man, O, is pending.

