Back

WHO declares Covid-19 global health emergency over

This does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat.

Matthias Ang | May 05, 2023, 10:25 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Covid-19 is no longer a "global health emergency."

The WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic in March 2020.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that this means it is time for countries to transition from "emergency mode" to managing Covid-19 alongside other infectious diseases.

However, he cautioned that this does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat.

He also said that "the worst thing" any country could do at the moment is to let its guard down, dismantle the systems it has built, or tell its people that Covid-19 is nothing to worry about.

Ghebreyesus highlighted that while seven million Covid-19 deaths have been reported to the WHO, the death toll is likely to be at least 20 million.

But why?

Ghebreyesus noted that the pandemic has been on a downward trend, with population immunity increasing from both vaccination and infection.

In addition, the mortality rate and the pressure on healthcare systems has been easing, thereby allowing most countries to resume living as per normal.

The BBC also quoted WHO officials, who said that the mortality rate from Covid-19 had dropped from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 on 24 April, 2023.

Top screenshot via WHO/YouTube

S'porean man, 27, jailed 3 weeks for committing obscene act in public after watching ballet practice

A medical report found that he had a mild intellectual disability.

May 05, 2023, 10:15 PM

M'sian man, 22, married to his school teacher, 48

They tied the knot in 2021.

May 05, 2023, 06:57 PM

S'porean, 32, slapped with 2 charges for allegedly calling for President Halimah to be hanged

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar was on bail when the alleged post was made.

May 05, 2023, 06:17 PM

Jayley Woo reveals husband's face for 1st time, says it was 'purely' his decision

Cool.

May 05, 2023, 06:14 PM

Carcass of last known female Yangtze giant softshell turtle found in Vietnam lake, species almost extinct

The cause of death has "yet to be confirmed".

May 05, 2023, 06:09 PM

Red Lions training, safety management enhanced following parachutist's hard landing in NDP 2022

The review panel found no procedural lapses in the Red Lions' training system.

May 05, 2023, 06:01 PM

Thailand's next PM: Why the Senate may be the decisive factor in who gets the top job

376 out of 500 is the magic number.

May 05, 2023, 06:00 PM

PM Lee hosts Japan PM Kishida to lunch

The Japanese prime minister was transiting in Singapore.

May 05, 2023, 04:35 PM

Food deliveryman jumps onto HDB lift handholds to escape cockroach, impresses internet with acrobatic skills

Like an episode of 'Fear Factor'.

May 05, 2023, 04:28 PM

M'sia to implement new shift change formula at Johor CIQ to reduce congestion

The Causeway CIQ would be getting a hundred new staff, along with a new shift change formula meant to work around peak hours.

May 05, 2023, 04:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.