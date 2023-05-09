You can now use WhatsApp to pay S'pore-based businesses

WhatsApp users in Singapore can make payment to some local businesses on the app from May 9, 2023.

The new in-chat payment feature will enable customers and businesses to buy and sell directly on WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta.

The new function is being rolled out to some Singapore-based businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform, a press release by the messaging platform said.

Singapore businesses Tye Tye, Baker's 13, and Love Handle are already on board.

It will be extended to others over the coming months, it added.

WhatsApp said it does not charge any fees.

Users in Brazil and India are already able to use the WhatsApp payment option.

It was launched in Brazil in June 2020, which was first time the payments platform used on Facebook was integrated with WhatsApp.

Other local businesses here keen on signing up can work with WhatsApp's business solution providers.

The platform is supported by payments service provider Stripe.

Singapore residents with a locally-registered WhatsApp number are allowed to pay using Visa, MasterCard and American Express credit cards, debit cards or PayNow.

There is no limit to how much a person can pay in a single transaction.

WhatsApp added that its policies require legal name and identity to verify eligibility to use payments on its platform, with customer information going directly to the payment partner while not being processed or seen by WhatsApp.

Top photo via WhatsApp