Back

Rain blankets many areas of S'pore on May 16 morning after 37°C heat

A welcome respite.

Daniel Seow | May 16, 2023, 10:27 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After days of scorching weather with temperatures reaching as high as 37°C, the rain is back in Singapore.

And it's glorious.

Here are some pictures and videos of the welcome downpour and storm clouds.

Tampines

Image courtesy of Nigel Chua.

Sengkang

Image courtesy of Shawn Khoong.

GIF from video courtesy of Julia Yee.

Telok Kurau

GIF from video courtesy of Lee Wei Lin.

Siglap

GIF from video courtesy of Daniel Seow.

Yishun

Image courtesy of Joshua Lee.

Heavy rain expected this morning

According to an update on PUB's official Telegram channel, heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore today, from 9am to 10am.

The National Environment Agency's MyENV app shows how the storm system approached and blanketed Singapore.

GIF from video via My Env app.

Thundery showers forecast over the next four days

The weather forecast on NEA's website states that thundery showers can be expected over the next four days as well.

Showers are short bursts of precipitation that typically last an hour or two (as opposed to rain which can persist for hours to days), so you can look forward to these small moments of respite amid the hot days coming up ahead.

Screenshot via NEA website.

Top image courtesy of Joshua Lee / Nigel Chua.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.