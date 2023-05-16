Rain blankets many areas of S'pore on May 16 morning after 37°C heat

After days of scorching weather with temperatures reaching as high as 37°C, the rain is back in Singapore.

And it's glorious.

Here are some pictures and videos of the welcome downpour and storm clouds.

Tampines

Sengkang

Telok Kurau

Siglap

Yishun

Heavy rain expected this morning

According to an update on PUB's official Telegram channel, heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore today, from 9am to 10am.

The National Environment Agency's MyENV app shows how the storm system approached and blanketed Singapore.

Thundery showers forecast over the next four days

The weather forecast on NEA's website states that thundery showers can be expected over the next four days as well.

Showers are short bursts of precipitation that typically last an hour or two (as opposed to rain which can persist for hours to days), so you can look forward to these small moments of respite amid the hot days coming up ahead.

Top image courtesy of Joshua Lee / Nigel Chua.